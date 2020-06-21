There are all kinds of tips for catching largemouth bass at Yuma area waters along the Colorado River but to catch them is something that really takes practice and know-how — knowing the habits of bass determines where you may find them depending on what kind of weather it is. When the sun is out and shining bright, bass will look for shelter. When it’s cloudy out and there is little or no sun, bass come out of their protective hideout. When it’s sunny out, you’ll want to fish near areas where bass might go for shelter, so keep your lure or live bait close to possible areas that bass might be in hiding.
The time of day has a lot to do with the catching as well. The best time to fish for bass this time of year is the first few early hours of the morning or the last few hours going into the evening. Bass will feed during the afternoon if it happens to be a cloudy day or if the water is muddy. It’s recommended that you try to get to your favorite fishing hole about an hour before sunup or an hour or so before sunset. Every body of water has a map available online as well from either state or local resources. A good way to identify different depths and drop-offs. It’s also a good way to find out if there are any fish cribs or sunken structures that bass might use for shelter. It’s a good idea to take a map with you so you can use it as a reference point or to mark areas of success or failure. When you catch a bass that’s been fighting you, it may throw up in the process, so take a peek inside its mouth — that might tell you what it’s been eating, letting you know to try to mimic the look with a lure that appears like your findings. If the bass throws up pieces of live bait, you could use live bait that looks similar.
Examine your line often to be sure it isn’t frayed — you don’t want to lose a fish because your line breaks when it’s in need of replacing. Remember, too, that even large lures can catch small bass or vice-versa so if you’re not producing anything on your large lures, try using something smaller and see if that can produce some bites, or if you aren’t getting results from the lures you’re using, try live bait. Shiners have the best luck especially when you hook them through both lips or just behind the top dorsal fin. Worms, crayfish and even frogs are great artificial bait alternatives. You can possibly use a slip bobber so you can adjust the depth of your bait without having to sacrifice casting ability.
The amount of oxygen in the water and the acidity and clarity of the water, which determines the amounts of light and ultraviolet penetration, are all known factors affecting comfort of the fish, but not necessarily in a bad way. As far as ultraviolet light discomfort is concerned, fishing in even extreme heat is easier than during picture-perfect conditions. The more humid the better.
Oxygen is another matter. When temperatures get up around what it is now and getting hotter, fish may seek cooler water which contains more oxygen. At times, the fish ends up with an either/or situation. The warmer water holds less oxygen but an abundance of plants growing down there to replenish the supply. Bass and other warm water species are likely to choose the weeds and higher water temperatures where baitfish, frogs, insects and other food sources are found.
The secret to fishing as Yuma weather gets hotter is to slow down a bit to match the slight decrease of the fish’s feeding rate. Try in the 6- to 10-ft weedbeds where food and oxygen are plentiful. Cast or troll minnow-imitating crankbaits slowly through the plants. Texas-rigged plastic worms also work well and don’t forget those frog-imitating lures — they work!
FISHING CLUBS
• Update: Desert Anglers has resumed! The June tournament had a smaller than usual turnout but no doubt it will pick back up. Results aren’t too shabby at all with first place honors to team Gary Key/James Key with a 16.79 lb bag, second place honors to team Charles Lechner/Cameron Lechner with a 14.60 lb bag. First place big fish honors to team Everett Dawson/Tim Butcher with a 4.59 lb fish, with second place big fish honors to team Gregg Johnson/Jared Henry with a 4.56 lb fish. Get signed up for the July 11 fishing fun open tournament. Questions? Call Michael Obney at 928-750-7081 or visit desertanglers@yahoo.com.
No other updates at this time for current fishing tournaments but check with American Bass - Yuma region with Bill Clothier at 928-919-0304, or YVRGC with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655. You might also stop by the Hideaway (where Mitch’s Bait Shop used to be) on east 16th Street as you leave Yuma and check with them (take the time to look around at what they have while you’re there). If you have questions about fishing for bass in the Yuma area, I bet they’ll have the answers for you.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: Even with school not being in session until fall, if you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these other youngsters who are already members of this club for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 928-580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168. Now that virus problem restrictions are partially lifted in Arizona, you might even be able to get together with them during summer months if they go fishing at all.
FISH FINDINGS
• NOAA Fisheries confirms marine recreational fishing is a far greater economic force in the United States than their previous evaluations had indicated. In their report, 2017 Economic Contribution of Marine Angler Expenditures on Fishing Trips in the United States, the federal agency shows angler trip expenditures totaled $10.5 billion nationwide, it more than double the $4.3 billion in expenditures from the 2016 report. The massive increase in the recreational angling economic footprint is mostly attributed to the new Marine Recreational Information Program revealing far more angler trips than previous estimates.
The report further states that saltwater angler trips contributed 167,000 jobs (up from 66,000 in 2016), $24 billion in total sales (up from $10 billion in 2016), $14 billion in value added (up from $5.1 billion in 2016), $7.9 billion in income to the economy (up from $3.1 billion in 2016).
“Not only has the number of angler trips gone up, but the base expenditure per trip has finally been updated as well. The end result is that NOAA Fisheries is finally acknowledging that saltwater recreational fishing is an economic heavyweight,” said anglers. “We are excited that we are finally getting the information necessary for the federal fisheries management system to recognize the social and economic impacts of recreational fishing.”
“Recreational fishing has always been a key activity of boaters, and fishing is a great way to enjoy time with friends and family,” said Chris Edmonston, vice president of government affairs for BoatU.S. “We encourage NOAA Fisheries to continue working with the recreational fishing community to improve data collection methods. Accurate data promotes conservation and appropriate allocation of America’s public marine resources, ensuring there are fish to catch for generations to come.”
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC): While we can’t have our usual meetings and events because of health safety, you can get in on the club’s monthly raffle this month. A rifle will be drawn June 30. Check it out at yvrgc.org/. It’s a good one so don’t miss out. The club will host an outdoors event July 3-5. The Dog Quest (formerly Prairie Dog event) is on at the Stagecoach Inn, Seligman, Ariz., with the usual great raffles being held at 7 p.m. July 4, no entry fee required, meals not included. Members who plan to attend, the base camp will be at the Stagecoach Inn. For reservations, call 928-422-3470. For more event information or to sign up, call or text Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or reply to yumavalleyyrgc@gmail.com. All safety precautions will be observed.
• HAHWG: Do you want to share any activities, successes, new methods, fundraising efforts, giveaways, or just good ol’ creative things you’ve been working on that’s worthy of sharing with the group? Arizona Antelope Foundation recently hosted their annual hunter’s clinic, completely virtual. This week they included news about Yuma’s own YVRGC, and that’s a real winner! Let HAHWG know what you’re up to so they can let others know. “HAHWG wants to help spread the word so we can keep supporting each other through this hardship we’re having, and help bring attention to your organization’s opportunities.” Call Doug Burt at 723-236-7487, his mobile phone at 602-531-7578 or visit dburt@azgfd.gov with questions. If you are interested in helping Arizona wildlife, join our new conservation membership program and ensure a wildlife legacy for the future.
• 2020 Arizona Game and Fish annual contest: Do you have a knack for capturing great photos of Arizona’s wildlife? Do you want to see your photo on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views magazine? Then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual wildlife photo contest. This year, we’re partnering with Arizona Highways to provide an easier way to submit photographs. Entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 14. One best in show and 11 winners will be showcased in the 2021 calendar, which is published in the November-December issue of Arizona Wildlife Views. Photos must be of wildlife species that are native to Arizona and taken in Arizona settings. The photos are evaluated on creativity, photographic quality, effectiveness in conveying the unique character of the subject, and whether or not submitted images meet the basic size and formatting requirements. Winners and honorable mentions will be announced in November. (Keep in mind that photographs are not eligible if they include people or manmade objects that are recognizable).
Want some tips and inspiration? Read the article in the May-June issue of Arizona Wildlife Views. It profiles last year’s winner, Julie Curtis, who took her winning photo of two Harris’s antelope squirrels out an open window to her front yard. Get outdoors and get creative with different wildlife photography approaches. You never know what you’ll see in the backcountry, a city park, or even your own yard. For more information, including the rules and a link to enter the contest, visit azgfd.gov/photocontest.
SHOOTING SPORTS
• 4-H Shooting Sports: For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 928-726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 928-344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club in town now in order to be able to sign up for the 4-H Shooting Sports program, hopefully in September.
• Check the following for current changes with matches resuming for Yuma Trap and Skeet Club. For other shooting, it’s a good idea to check with other shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges to learn about possible shooting matches being planned now that some health and safety restrictions have been lifted in Arizona. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs, call first before heading for the ranges. If you can’t reach them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague’s Sports at 928-726-0022 for information. Also, for those who might head for the ranges for practice, the ranges are open from dawn to dusk (restriction still in force on staying six feet apart from other shooters while at the ranges).
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Plans are to resume summer shooting matches (new hours) 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Conditions: If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. Recommend members have his/her own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of six feet from others. Disinfect voice release equipment after each use. Limit five persons per range. Clubhouse and classrooms are closed. Bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or checks. Soda, Gatorade and water only are available. Should the number of COVID-19 victims in our community significantly increase in the coming weeks, it may be necessary to close the facility again. Keep check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) are not shooting until further notice. Call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 928-580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are over now until fall but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice for those interested. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 with questions or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Monthly meetings are always at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. If you missed the latest June meeting, try for July. Here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about current shooting plans or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net, also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
