Many anglers will tell you about their tried and true method to catch the big catfish, while others will tell you something different. Both are true. Everyone has a different way to catch a fish. The thing with cats is that the bait is the one ingredient you need to catch a big one. It is not necessarily the best bait for catfish fishing you need to know, but the bait that works the best for you. Once you know some of the top-rated baits that are used, it will help you select and use your choice.
Dan Eggertson reports, “The first bait that you might try for catfish is stinky bait (also known as stink bait). There are many different stinky types of bait that you can try.
“The first one that comes to mind is chicken livers. You will need a package of chicken livers. Place the first layer in a pan, add garlic salt. Then add the second layer and garlic salt. Do this until the chicken livers are all layered and salted in the pan. You then cover the pan with a cover or tin foil, being careful not to let the lid touch the chicken livers. Put the covered pan outside for three hours.
“After three hours, drop the chicken livers into a bucket. Add the remaining garlic salt while stirring the livers. Save about a quarter of the garlic salt for when you uncover the creation. Cover the bucket and place outside in a storage area for 10 days. In 10 days, you are ready to go catfishing. Pour the rest of the garlic into the bucket and stir. Now you can head out with your tough chicken livers for some great catfish fishing. This is the easiest catfish bait to make and use.
“The next bait on the top of the list is fish heads. This is as simple as it sounds. You can use fish heads from a market or from fish that you have caught before. The biggest catfish that was caught a while back was caught with a fish head. The catfish attract to the smell. The keen sense of smell allows the cats to smell and find something smelly such as a dead fish or fish head. This would probably account for less dead fish in lakes that have catfish. They can keep the waters clean and free of dead fish.
“Then there are the anglers that use an Ivory soap mixture for baiting the catfish. This is a strange recipe, but it has been proven to work. It is relatively inexpensive and the cats like it. You need four bars of Ivory soap, 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water. Put the water into a pan, add the sugar and dissolve. Add the shavings of the Ivory soap to the water mixture. Keep the heat low as not to boil over. Once the soap is melted, pour it out onto a piece of paper and while it is still warm, flatten it down to about a half an inch thick.
“Then cut the flat slab into cubes before it cools all the way. Put the cubes into a zip-lock bag to keep it moist. You can use these cubes to catch a catfish with a baitholder hook or a bait hook. The catfish are attracted to the smell and taste of this stinky bait.
“These are the two top stinky baits used, however, there are many recipes for stinky bait.”
Dan says, “You can use just about anything for stinky bait. The more it smells, the more it will attract the catfish. You just need a place to keep the bait after you make it unless you plan to share it with friends or use it all in one day. The amount you make at one time will depend on how often you go fishing. If you fish a few times a week, you can use a large recipe, but you might need to cut it in half if you only fish occasionally. You do not want the bait to lose its stink appeal. This would defeat the purpose of making the stinky bait.
“If you decide to do some catfish fishing, you will find that any of these baits will work; however, catfish do bite at anything. They will eat minnows, frogs, other fish and even have been known to eat possum. It is all up to the angler as to what bait to use for catfish fishing. Take the time to study what other anglers are using as well. Every area has a different type of catfish. It might be as simple as catching a catfish with a piece of herring or a plastic worm dipped in a stinky bait mixture. Enjoy a great day of fishing the most sought-after fish.”
OK, catfish enthusiasts, if you have a favorite stink bait you’d like to share, email it to me and I’ll be happy to post it! In the meantime, I’ll share a bass story the next time around.
FISHING CLUBS
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Results shared from the August Catfish Derby show 20 people signed up to fish the derby with Donald George from California taking first place with 36.2 pounds while T-Bone from Yuma placed second with 21.2 pounds. Taking third place was Matt Woone of Yuma with 14.8 pounds, followed in fourth place by Chuck McLeod of Yuma with his 12.6 pounds total weight.
A bit overdue are results from the rescheduled Aug. 22-23 Bob Hefner Memorial Bass/Season Finale Derby, showing Cody Benton taking the Angler of the Year award. Great fishing, Cody! More good news: The club will finally be able to hold the Oct. 7 meeting at American Legion Post 19, 2575 S. Virginia Drive, so be sure to bring your mask if you wish and come join us with dinner at 6:30 p.m., the meeting at 7 p.m. A lot to catch up on the agenda, so hope to see you there. (If any changes are made, hopefully I’ll learn about it in time to let it be known ahead of time).
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club Raffle: Get your tickets now online at yvrgc.org for the event fundraiser raffle, with only 100 tickets being sold for a Browning Cynergy 12 gauge over and under shotgun just in time for quail seasons. Tickets are $35 each or three for $100. You do not need to be present to win. If you have questions, visit YumaValleyrgc@mail.com.
• Concealed-carry weapons class available: A reminder to call Sprague’s Sports Shop at 726-0022 and get signed up to take the class provided at the shop by trained instructors. Our Second Amendment relies on citizens of the United States to stand up for their rights, and this is one of the ways you can do it. Be prepared, stay prepared ... always!
• Hunt licenses and bird stamps still needed?: They are available at Big 5, Sportsmen’s in the Las Palmillas Shopping Center, Sprague’s and Walmart stores.
• Other Yuma fishing clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Travis Hurley, 803-163-3655; Desert Anglers, Michael Obney, 928-750-7081. Haven’t heard when American Bass-Yuma division will begin again but will let you know when I hear. Also, there still might be anglers interested in someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series. If you are interested, give Michael Obney a call for information. Don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop where Mitch’s Bait Shop used to be on East 16th Street (Highway 95 heading out of Yuma) – they keep tournaments happening most every month. Give them a call at 928-783-0010, visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club, Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6188. Keep fishing by yourself (when necessary), keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask and enjoy!
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• Great raffle: Hope you noticed the raffle news from Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club in the fishing club news in this column. A very important fundraiser for the outdoors club in the attempt to raise money for events including youth events this year. Keep watch for a variety of other great raffles being put together by the club of items any outdoors man or woman would love to have. Visit them at YumaValleyrgc@gmail.com.
• It’s spring hunt application time: The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for permit tags issued through the draw process for 2021 spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear hunts, and raptor capture. To apply, visit azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2021 spring turkey, javelina, bison, bear and raptor capture hunt draw information” booklet, now available at local dealers. Or the booklet is posted online at azgfd.gov/hunting/draw. The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Oct. 13, 2020. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (Oct. 13).
• A tip: Know your department ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a department ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard”; check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. Information at azgfd.gov/pointguard.
• Arizona’s deer and elk populations remain free of chronic wasting disease (CWD) due to diligent surveillance efforts: The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to continue doing their part to help keep CWD at bay. CWD is a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of deer and elk.
All successful deer and elk hunters are encouraged to bring the head of their harvested animal, especially bucks and bulls, to any department office statewide – but only after calling first and scheduling a delivery time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The preferred method for delivery is to place the head in a heavy-duty plastic trash bag, and keep it cool and out of the sun. The department also requests hunters to provide accurate hunter information (name, telephone number), as well as hunt information (hunt number, game management unit in which the animal was harvested, state and hunting license number). This information is crucial should CWD be detected in a sample.
Department officials did not find any cases of CWD in the 1,200-plus deer (mule and white-tailed) and elk that were harvested by hunters and voluntarily submitted for testing in 2019. In addition to hunter submissions, the department collects samples from across the state through partnerships with meat processors and taxidermists. Game and Fish has been testing for the presence of the disease in Arizona since 1998. While CWD has been found in the neighboring states of Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, the disease has not been detected in Arizona. CWD has not been documented to cause disease in people.
CWD is transmitted and spread by animal movement and direct contact, which means the illegal importation of a cervid carcass or parts with brain or spinal column tissue of an infected animal could introduce the disease into Arizona. To that point, an individual is only allowed to possess, transport or import the following portions of cervids lawfully taken in another state or country: boneless portions of meat, or meat that has been cut and packaged; clean hides and capes with no skull or soft tissue attached; antlers, clean skull plates or skulls with antlers attached with no meat or soft tissue remaining; finished taxidermy mounts or products (hunters may ship their harvested animal to a taxidermist); upper canine teeth with no meat or tissue attached.
Caution: Do not bring the brain, intact skull or spinal column of a deer or elk harvested in another state back into Arizona. It may take longer than a year before an infected animal develops symptoms of CWD, which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness and other neurological symptoms. CWD can infect animals of all ages, although it’s most frequently noticed in older animals and can affect males more than females. CWD is fatal, and there are no treatments or vaccines.
All hunters are advised not to shoot, handle or consume any animal that is acting abnormally or appears to be sick. Wear latex or rubber gloves when field dressing deer or elk. All hunters are asked to contact the department at 800-352-0700 if they see or harvest an animal that appears to be sick. For more information about CWD, visit the Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance website at cwd-info.org/. Also, check out a video that addresses 14 of the most commonly asked questions about CWD. The questions were submitted by hunters from across the nation, and the answers were provided by top CWD experts and researchers. The video was produced by the National Deer Alliance.
SHOOTING SPORTS
• Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Update as of this week for shooting sports: There will not be the end of the year activities now – maybe in October if/when restrictions are lifted. The classroom safety training moves from the Sept. 24 to Oct. 8 at the YCFG auction stands and the first shoot wil be Oct. 10. The University of Arizona and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the shooting sports with 4-H, contact the Yuma 4-H office to learn about a club you might join to be eligible for the season coming up.
• Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Summer shooting matches have resumed with new hours from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. It’s recommended members have their own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfect voice release equipment after each use. Limit five persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed; bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or checks. Soda, Gatorade and water are available. Check this column for necessary changes, results of the preseason shoot or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304.
• The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 and enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are over until fall, but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 to learn what their shooting plans are.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on archery shoots from 7 to 10 a.m. each Sunday (summer hours) with monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month at Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans, or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net; also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
If you try unsuccessfully to contact club people listed here and need to learn about what’s going on at Adair Park, call Ronnie Gissendaner at 726-0022.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegate@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.