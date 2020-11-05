Gila Ridge’s cross country team had an strong performance on Thursday during the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s sectional meet at Crossroads Park.
After winning the girls Yuma Union High School District championship last week, Gila Ridge junior Jazmin Estrada finished 12th with a time of 23:08. That was good enough to earn her an individual berth to the state championship next Friday at Crossroads Park.
Gracelyn Navy (15th, 23:20) and Madelina Macaluso (20th, 24:53.7) also qualified for a spot at next Friday’s state championship.
“We hadn’t competed on this coure yet,” Gila Ridge head coach Jensen Roseboom said. “It ended up being a tough course...All in all, it was a really solid performance by the three girls that qualified.”
The Hawks were seconds away from earning a team berth to the state championship. Roseboom said his team missed the cutoff by just seven seconds.
With the unusual season, the AIA is only taking three teams per sectional in Division II. Gila Ridge finished fourth in the girls competition.
The Gila Ridge boys cross country team had two individuals qualify for next week’s state championship.
Junior Justin VanDeberg (22nd, 19:02.9) and sophomore Eduardo Marquez (25th, 19:28.3) earned spots in the state championship run.
“They ran exactly how we planned for today,” Roseboom said.
The times were slow across the board according to Roseboom. The Hawks hadn’t competed on the course this year, but will have another crack at Crossroads Park for the state championship.
“Now, that they know the course, they’ll have a better idea of where to set their pace and know which parts they can push themselves and other areas where they know to keep a steady tempo,” Roseboom said. “I think it’s going to be a huge benefit.”
YC competes in Division III sectionals
The Yuma Catholic cross-country team competed in the Division III Metro Sectional Cross-Country meet in Gilbert on Thursday. Top 25 finishers included Caleb Harman (18th) for the boys’ team with a personal best time of 18:31; on the girls’ side Olivia Jones (24th) with a personal best time of 24:21, Chris Conte (18th) with a time of 23:31, and Rylie Stevenson (17th) with a time of 23:21.
The Shamrocks did not qualify as a team, nor had any individuals earn a spot at next week’s state championship run.