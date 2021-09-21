Illianna Cordova’s serve for Cibola clipped the top of the net, floated into the outstretched hands of a Gila Ridge defender and eventually crumbled to the floor as the Raiders persevered to beat their cross-town rivals in five sets.
The enthusiastic and packed crowd inside Raider Gym erupted, and Cibola earned its first AIA win in seven days after beating Gila Ridge by the scores of 25-22, 17-25, 25-13, 21-25 and 15-8.
“Anytime you have a big cross-town rival game, like Gila Ridge, you know it’s going to be at the highest level of competition,” Cibola head coach Oscar Chavez said. “We tried to mentally prepared (for this moment).”
The Raiders were ready for the challenge Tuesday and were led by junior sensation Rori Hoffmeyer. Her presence around the net and on the floor powered Cibola to victory as she collected 16 blocks and 13 kills.
“(Rori’s) desire to win is unquestionable,” Chavez said. “She wills her team to be better than they are. She was not going to allow that, especially that fifth set, to get out of her grasp.”
Hoffmeyer’s fiery approach ignited a thrilling finish for her team. Her passion and ability to coach and uplift her players on the court was all the difference in the Raiders’ victory.
“She rose up and brought her team with her,” Chavez said. “Great players make coaches look good … And Delanie Ott’s leadership is her as the cool, calm senior that’s been in these types of games. Her ability to stay focused mentally in those high pressure situations aids her teammates.”
Ott, who finished with 14 kills, reemerged in the fifth and final set. Once she powered two kills through the Hawks’ defense, her teammates continued to feed her. She whistled several powerful shots later in the set to seal the win.
“I told the girls we were going to win this game by swinging,” Chavez said. “I told Myna (Johnson) to keep setting them, and we will keep swinging.”
The Raiders’ aggressiveness paid off as Gila Ridge had no answer in the final set.
“Obviously, it’s not the outcome we wanted,” Gila Ridge head coach Kayla Semler said. “At the end of the day, I told how proud I was of them and how tonight, we proved to everyone we can keep fighting … We’re still proving we can compete at a higher level.”
The Hawks bounced back in sets two and four to force a fifth set and were led by Royal Phipps, who had a coming out party for the Hawks. The senior controlled the game in multiple segments, using her power and height at the net to spark a rally in her team. Semler, however, is not surprised by Phipps’ breakout game.
“She’s a big practice player,” Semler said of Phipps. “She makes plays like that almost every practice … I’ve been waiting for this to happen. I told her before the game to play like she practices.”
Phipps listened and delivered en route to a 10 kill, five block and three aces performance in Tuesday’s loss.
“She showed everyone what she’s capable of,” Semler added. “How she played tonight is exactly what we need expect of her moving forward as our section games come up.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.