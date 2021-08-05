Two local football programs - San Pasqual and Yuma Catholic - have already begun fall practice.
Antelope will follow suit Friday, and before Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa and Yuma High start Monday.
Coming off an unusual 2020 season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, here are five storylines to watch for this year.
5. Can Yuma High win five games?
It may be tough to immediately say yes to this question because the Criminals haven’t won more than four games since 2009, but under second-year head coach Bo Seibel, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.
In season one, Seibel’s team showed tremendous growth despite finishing 1-4 in the YUHSD-only schedule. Starting quarterback Jaynoah Medel has taken the reins offensively this summer as he approaches his senior season.
As a junior, Medel threw for 633 yards in only four games. His 158.3 yards per game through the air are the most by a Criminals quarterback since 2014 when Riley McAdam tossed for 213.2 yards per contest. And despite losing Alex Mosqueda to graduation, Yuma High’s offense isn’t short on playmakers.
Julian Goldsborough, Julian Beccera and Gio Robinson have the ability to transform a Criminals offense that has been sub-par for nearly a decade.
The Criminals schedule this season is also very favorable with a week-one date with San Pasqual - a team that hasn’t played 11-on-11 football in 15 years - and in a region that isn’t loaded with talent.
When taking a look at the 4A Copper Sky region, there’s reason to believe Yuma High can break .500.
Excluding the 2020 season: Carl Hayden hasn’t won more than three games in five seasons, Sierra Linda has five wins in five seasons, including three winless seasons, Vista Grande has only won four games in the last four years, while Washington hasn’t had a winning season since at least 2015.
The opportunities are available. But can Yuma High turn the tide and produce wins?
4. Veteran led Rams
Antelope resumes normal operation after playing three games in 2020 and coming off a 2A state playoff appearance in 2019. Despite losing Will Whitley and Trey Holbein, the Rams return plenty of senior talent that’s eyeing another postseason berth.
Jose Soto will be the anchor defensively for the Rams. He recorded 10 sacks in 2019 and was a member of the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All-Region team. Martin Hernandez will help the Rams have a dynamic 1-2 punch in the middle of the defense, while Mickey Hernandez, Ivan Lopez and John Whitley defend in the secondary.
With Holbein’s departure, Whitley is also commanding the quarterback duties. At 6-foot-4 and 185-pounds, coach Gary Mauldin says his new signal caller has a terrific arm.
If the offense can string together enough points, the Rams’ defense could lead this team to the 2A playoffs.
3. Will Cibola continue its YUHSD dominance?
47-3.
That’s Cibola’s record against Yuma Union High School District programs since 2009. And the Raiders have been crowned YUHSD champs in 11 of the last 13 years.
Andrey Acosta returns for his second and final season as the Cibola quarterback. In a shortened 2020 season, Acosta tallied 10 touchdowns and 964 yards in four games.
He won’t have his top two targets from last year, but with the addition of Seth Rodriguez on the outside, he can certainly create matchup problems for the opposing defense.
Rodriguez’s athleticism has been on display all summer during 7-on-7 events. His ability to locate the ball at its peak and his soft hands allow him to reel in almost any pass thrown in his direction. The playmaking out of the backfield in the pass game by Isaac Rios is another weapon Acosta is going to rely on in 2021.
Rios is also a vital piece for the Raiders defensively. He led the team in tackles (26), tackles-for-loss (12), sacks (5) and interceptions (2) as a sophomore in four games. Cibola returns three of its top four tacklers as well on that side of the ball.
The district title is a two-team race between Cibola and Gila Ridge once again, but the Raiders may have enough weapons to dethrone the Hawks as YUHSD champs this season.
2. Can Gila Ridge survive new 4A region?
With much talent to replace and a new head coach, the Gila Ridge football team is hoping for similar success as the previous two seasons.
The Hawks finished 5-0 in the YUHSD-only schedule in 2020 and were district champions for the first time since 2014. In 2019, the Hawks were one game away from a 4A state championship game appearance, but now, Gila Ridge ventures into new territory as they’ll compete in a new region.
And all four opponents are playoff-worthy teams in 2021.
Cactus is the reigning state runners-up and has made the postseason every year since 2015. Greenway has appeared in the playoffs in two of the last four years, with two seasons resulting in a top-10 division in 4A, while Peoria has found itself in the AIA playoffs in five consecutive seasons.
And Northwest Christian, a familiar foe with Yuma Catholic, enters their second season at the 4A level. Formerly a 3A powerhouse, NWC went 5-2 in 2020 and earned a spot in the postseason once again.
The matchup with the Crusaders is the first region game of the year for the Hawks and certainly will be a great indicator about whether Gila Ridge can contend in its newly aligned division.
1. Is 2021 the year for Yuma Catholic?
It’s been seven seasons since the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks have touted themselves as state champions.
Despite six consecutive playoff appearances since - two times as state runners-up - the Shamrocks have faltered when it matters.
Now, with QB Richard Stallworth returning for his second season at the varsity level, the Shamrocks could be the favorites to be crowned 3A champions.
Stallworth and his offense may be more powerful and explosive than in a year where they averaged nearly 50 points and 400 yards passing per game. Weapons for Stallworth are littered all over the field, with Austin Rush leading the charge outside, while the playmaking ability of Mario Martinez, Austin Priest and Justin Erath will help the Shamrocks light up scoreboards every Friday night.
Defensively, YC returns almost all of its starters from a season ago and is led by linebacker Jarred Marquez, who arguably is the best linebacker in 3A and one of the top backers in the state. Add Zach Castaneda and Dez Esquivel alongside him in the middle of the defense and this unit can shut down a lot of opposing offenses.
However, the Shamrocks’ main priority is keeping their quarterback upright and injury -ee if they want to crown themselves as champions for the fourth time under coach Rhett Stallworth.