YUMA, Ariz. – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (2-9, 0-2) fell in five sets, 3-2, to Eastern Arizona (14-5, 3-0) on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.

Freshman Makayala Fonoimoana helped the Lady Matadors get off to a good start in the first set as the Lady Matadors took a 3-0 lead thanks to Fonoimoana kill. The Lady Matadors opened up a five-point lead on a pair of occasions before Eastern trimmed the lead to 19-16. The Lady Matadors’ largest lead of the set would be the final lead, taking the first set 25-19 thanks Fonoimoana’s six first-set kills.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you