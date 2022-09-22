YUMA, Ariz. – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (2-9, 0-2) fell in five sets, 3-2, to Eastern Arizona (14-5, 3-0) on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.
Freshman Makayala Fonoimoana helped the Lady Matadors get off to a good start in the first set as the Lady Matadors took a 3-0 lead thanks to Fonoimoana kill. The Lady Matadors opened up a five-point lead on a pair of occasions before Eastern trimmed the lead to 19-16. The Lady Matadors’ largest lead of the set would be the final lead, taking the first set 25-19 thanks Fonoimoana’s six first-set kills.
Eastern Arizona opened up a 10-5 lead in the second set before eventually opening up an eight-point lead at 18-10. The Lady Matadors would cut it to 20-14 but Eastern Arizona used a string of blocks to eventually take the second set, 25-18.
Both teams would trade points early in the third set as Amanda Juliao found the back corner to give the Lady Matadors an early 6-4 lead. Juliao recorded another kill to push the lead to 11-5, forcing an Eastern Arizona timeout. The Lady Matadors opened up a six-point lead but the Gila Monsters trimmed it to three as the Lady Matadors were stuck on set point. Fonoimoana ended the third set with her 14th kill of the night, giving the Lady Matadors a 25-22 win to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Eastern Arizona opened a 7-3 lead early in the fourth set before the Lady Matadors went on a quick run to cut the deficit to 7-5. Kaylani Reis tied the set at 8-8 with an ace as the Lady Matadors opened up a 10-8 lead. Eastern Arizona battled back to take the fourth set 25-22 forcing a fifth set.
For the third time in four home matches, the Lady Matadors played five sets. The Lady Matadors scored four of the first five points as a kill from Reis pushed the lead to 4-1 forcing an Eastern Arizona timeout. The Lady Matadors took a 13-11 lead on a Juliao kill late in the set, forcing another Gila Monsters timeout. Eastern Arizona scored the final four points, winning the set 16-14 and the match 3-2.
Daniela Jimenez led the Lady Matadors with 17 kills while Fonoimoana tied a career-high with 16, also recording seven digs. Natalia Slazynska finished with a double-double, recording 42 assists to go along with 11 digs. As a team, the Lady Matadors finished the match with seven team blocks.
The Lady Matadors are back at home on Friday, September 23 when they host Glendale at 7:00 pm at the House Gymnasium. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for senior citizens. AWC students get in free with Arizona Western ID.