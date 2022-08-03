The Antelope Rams will begin the 2022 season at home against Mountainside on Aug. 26. On Sept. 2, Antelope plans to host its next game against Yuma High. Then on Sept. 9 and 16, the Rams will have consecutive road games against Glendale Prep and Santa Cruz Valley respectively.
Antelope then plans to host a pair of home games against Gilbert Christian on Sept. 23 and Sequoia Pathway on Sept. 30. The Rams will be at San Pasqual on Oct. 7 and will host Chandler Prep on Oct. 14. After that, Antelope will face River Valley at home on Oct. 21 and will close out the regular season at Arete Prep on Oct. 28.
The Warriors open things up at home against Catalina on Aug. 26. After a bye week, San Pasqual will travel to Mountainside on Sept. 9. They will return home for the next game against Arete Prep on Sept. 16.
San Pasqual's next two games will be on the road at Kingman on Sept. 23 and Chandler Prep on Sept. 30. Once the calendar turns to October, the Warriors plan to face Antelope Union at home on Oct. 7. A road matchup with Sequoia Pathway will be next on Oct. 14. After that, San Pasqual will host Santa Cruz Valley on Oct. 21 and wrap up the regular season at Gilbert Christian on Oct. 28.