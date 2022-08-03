                                            Antelope (2A Gila)

The Antelope Rams will begin the 2022 season at home against Mountainside on Aug. 26. On Sept. 2, Antelope plans to host its next game against Yuma High. Then on Sept. 9 and 16, the Rams will have consecutive road games against Glendale Prep and Santa Cruz Valley respectively.

