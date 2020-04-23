Bryce Perkins sat in his home on Thursday night watching the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
As a day three projection, Perkins knew his name wouldn’t be called. He knows his name most likely won’t be announced on Friday during the second and third rounds either, but that doesn’t bother the former Arizona Western and University of Virginia quarterback.
“I’ll just be watching (the draft),” Perkins said Thursday afternoon in a phone interview with the Sun. “It happens all the time, you know. They’re going to see. I’m going to have my opportunity. When I have my opportunity to show everybody (my skills), they’re going to feel it.”
The Chandler High School product’s stellar senior season at Virginia included him tossing for 3,538 yards and breaking the UVA single-season record for total offense (4,307 yards) and career record for total offense (7,910 yards). He helped UVA snap a 15-game losing streak to in-state rival Virginia Tech and led the Cavaliers to the ACC Championship Game and a berth into the Orange Bowl, where he almost upended No. 9 Florida with his versatility outside the pocket.
Perkins, who at Arizona State redshirted in 2015 and missed most of the 2016 season with an injury, played the 2017 season at Arizona Western, leading the Matadors to the NJCAA Championship game. After his stint at AWC, the 6-foot-3 QB found a home in Virginia and despite two phenomenal years in the Orange and Blue, Perkins hasn’t received quite the attention one may think.
The Second Team All-ACC selection and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm finalist didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Combine. However, Perkins is accustomed to flying under the radar and he knows when his time comes, he’ll deliver for any organization.
“I carry that with me,” he said. “The work doesn’t stop because you don’t get invited. I’m just carrying this chip on my shoulder like a golden nugget. Wherever I go, I’ll continue to keep fighting and remember all the obstacles that have been in my way.
“Anytime you deal with adversity and come out on the other side of it, you’re a stronger person because of it. Through all of this, it allows me to handle adversity whether it’s in a game or outside the game. Just knowing how to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations and making the most of it. After I left ASU, I handled it well and was around good people. Anytime something negative comes or adversity hits and you have to be surrounded by great people.”
Perkins’ corner is filled with great people and plenty of NFL talent. His father, Bruce, lettered at Arizona State before playing in the NFL; his uncle, Don Perkins, played eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and his brother, Paul, went to UCLA and is currently a running back for the New York Giants.
Paul, who’s currently in Chandler with Bryce, has been a huge support to his little brother. Paul knows all about the anxiety of sitting through the draft as he was a second round projection to some, but tumbled to the fifth round before being selected by the Giants in 2016.
“It’s cool, man,” Perkins said of his brother’s support. “It’s really helped me a lot knowing I got to witness. So, I kind of know what to expect and knowing how everything doesn’t go the way you expect. He was expected to go day two and he didn’t. Things go up and down, so just prepare for it all.”
It remains uncertain which, if any, team will announce Perkins’ name during the draft, but the athletic quarterback has spoken with several teams throughout the draft. The list includes: the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.
“I just want to end up in a good organization with a good front office and good people that can develop my skill set,” he said.
Whoever calls Perkins’ name, “They’ll get a playmaker in myself and a guy that is a winner,” he said. “A guy that wills his team to win. A guy that plays for the other 10 players on the field with me. I’m a team guy and I’m a guy that believes in winning the right way and winning with the team.”