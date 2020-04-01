By Jackson Ramer
@JacksonYumaSun
Without realizing, Utah shooting guard — and former Arizona Western College basketball star — Alfonso Plummer was creating a lasting memory of the 2019-2020 college basketball season.
Plummer, who scored, and played, sparingly the majority of his first season as a Ute, took the college basketball world by storm — in what happened to be one of the final games of the year — with his 35-point, 11-three-pointer performance against Oregon State in a Pac-12 Tournament game on March 11. Despite Utah losing 71-69, it was one of the best performances fans saw in the month of March.
“The game against Colorado (four days before), when I scored 21…I knew (Oregon State) could be a good game,” Plummer said in an interview with the Sun on Wednesday. “When I hit the first one, I knew I was going to hit some threes, but I don’t know, I felt more confident. I felt like the players were trying to find me in that game. I just stepped up and kept hitting threes. It was just going in every time I shot it.”
It was a fitting end to the season for Plummer as he earned a starting position in the final two games of the season due to 16, 18, 23, 21 and 35 point performances to end the year.
The three-point barrage by the Puerto Rican native captivated many across the country as Plummer only averaged 7.4 points per game before this contest. He delivered 23 in the first half (two shy of tying Washington State’s Klay Thompson’s 25 points in a tournament half) before rattling off 12 more points in the final 20 minutes.
During the heat of the moment, Plummer was doing what he does best and that’s shooting the basketball. He had no idea he was closing in on Thompson’s Pac-12 Tournament record of eight made threes in a single game. His 11 threes wound up being not only a Pac-12 tournament high, but also a Pac-12 single-game record and a single-game school record.
“I was just trying to hoop and help my team win,” Plummer said. “After I hit my 10th three, our coach called a timeout and I was just sitting there and the announcer said I had broken a record with 10 threes. That was the time I realized I had done something, but the whole game I was just thinking about helping the team win.”
For those who knew Plummer, the explosive shooting didn’t come to a surprise. Plummer’s former coach at Arizona Western, Charles Harral, has known about Plummer’s ability to knock down shots from the perimeter.
Plummer helped the Matadors reach the 2019 NJCAA National Tournament and shot 44% from the outside as a sophomore while averaging 18.6 points per game. He also led the NJCAA Region I with 126 made three-pointers. As a freshman, Plummer connected at an even higher rate, drilling 46% of his perimeter shots.
“Alfonso’s offensive performances never surprised me,” Harral said. “I think they had to give a little with his defensive performances in order to get him those minutes, kinda like I had to do at times, but Alfonso is as good of a shooter as I’ve ever coached.”
“I’m really proud of him. Obviously, he wasn’t getting the minutes he wanted at the beginning of the year… Any levels of transition, the transition from high school to junior college and from junior college to the Division I level and from a distance, he kept the right attitude and supported his teammates. When he got his turn, he really seemed to relish in those last four or five games. Hopefully for him, that continues into next season.”
The quick rise to March stardom didn’t come easy for the prolific outsider shooter. After spending two years in the junior college ranks, it took Plummer some time to adjust and transition to the pace of play of Division I basketball. In his first 20 games as a Ute, Plummer averaged 5.3 points per game.
“It’s a different game, obviously,” Plummer said. “It’s a different level. After learning a bunch of stuff at the beginning, and getting used to it, I was getting better at both ends in order to find more minutes.”
After averaging 18.8 points per contest in his final six games, Plummer’s expectations are sky-high for his final year at Utah. For now, Plummer is back in Puerto Rico, where he works out from home and walks to a nearby basketball court to continue to practice on his fluid outside shot.
“We had a lot of newcomers this year,” he said. “We had a lot of emotions going through this the first time. Right now, I feel like we know what’s coming and we will be more ready.”