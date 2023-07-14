Former Arizona Western Matadors Baseball standout Jarrod Belbin has signed a free agent contract with the Seattle Mariners after finishing his collegiate career by helping Campbell University to the NCAA Regional this past spring.
Belbin played in 129 career games at Arizona Western from 2019-2021, putting together a .313 career batting average, driving in 81 runs. The infielder from Melbourne Australia was a First Team All-ACCAC honoree as a sophomore in 2021 after leading the conference in stolen bases with 30 and walks with 42 while batting .339 with nine doubles, three triples, four home runs, and 31 runs batted in.
As a freshman in 2019, Belbin batted .293 and drove in 43 runs before batting .305 in the COVID shortened 2020 season.
Following his three years at Arizona Western, Belbin continued his career at Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., earning All-Big South Conference honors in both seasons. This past spring, Belbin etched his name in the program record book, becoming the first player in program history to piece together a 20/20 season, finishing the year with a career-high 21 homers and stealing 25 bases. The 21 homers were the fourth most hit by a player in a single season in program history. Belbin batted .327 with 68 runs batted in while leading the nation in sacrifice flies with 10.
The Camels finished the season in the Top 25 and earned a spot in the Columbia Regional after Belbin smacked a game-winning homer in the 12th inning to beat USC Upstate, giving the Camels the Big South Conference regular season title. Belbin was named to both the Big South and Columbia Regional All-Tournament Team.
Just as he did in his senior season, Belbin played in every game for Campbell as a junior in 2022, hitting .275 with 19 home runs and 58 runs batted in while finishing second on the team in stolen bases with 19. Belbin hit three home runs, including a pair of grand slams, in a win over Presbyterian on March 27, 2022, tying a program record with 10 runs batted in, set back in 1985.
Before being signed by the Mariners, Belbin was playing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the Major League Baseball Draft League. Belbin joins former Arizona Western Matador Spencer Packard who is also in the Seattle Mariners organization currently assigned to the Mariners Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers.