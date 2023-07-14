Former Arizona Western Matadors Baseball standout Jarrod Belbin has signed a free agent contract with the Seattle Mariners after finishing his collegiate career by helping Campbell University to the NCAA Regional this past spring.

Belbin played in 129 career games at Arizona Western from 2019-2021, putting together a .313 career batting average, driving in 81 runs. The infielder from Melbourne Australia was a First Team All-ACCAC honoree as a sophomore in 2021 after leading the conference in stolen bases with 30 and walks with 42 while batting .339 with nine doubles, three triples, four home runs, and 31 runs batted in.

