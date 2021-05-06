The Arizona Interscholastic Association released the baseball and softball postseason brackets on Thursday.
Four local teams - Antelope, Cibola and Gila Ridge softball and Yuma Catholic baseball – are the local programs participating in the single-elimination brackets beginning on Friday.
Yuma Catholic earned the No. 3 seed in the 3A bracket and will host No. 14 Winslow on Saturday at 11 a.m.
No. 14 Antelope begins its 1A first round matchup today at No. 3 San Manuel Jr at 6 p.m., while No. 16 Cibola travels to No. 1 Xavier Prep on Saturday in the 6A bracket.
No. 16 Gila Ridge, participating in the 5A bracket, travels to No. 1 Willow Canyon on Saturday.
JUCO BASEBALL
A three-run homer in the fifth inning set the Arizona Western Matadors (31-14 overall, 23-11 ACCAC) back to a place even a furious ninth inning rally could not overcome in a 5-3 loss to the Yavapai RoughRiders (28-18, 22-14) in the Region I Semifinal opener at Aztec Field.
The Matadors will now await the loser of Friday’s matchup between Yavapai and Pima. AWC needs to win three games to advance to the Region I Finals next weekend.
The game was tied heading into the fifth when Bobby Vath appeared to strand a pair of runners on first and second with a third strike, but a called ball prolonged the inning and Yavapai’s three-run homer gave them a lead they would not relinquish.
The Matadors rallied in the bottom of the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate but could not get in on base, falling in the opening game of the double-elimination tournament.
Friday’s games will be streamed through Pima and Yavapai depending on the matchup.
JUCO WOMEN’S SOCCER
Tied 22 minutes into the match, the Arizona Western Lady Matadors (3-5-1 overall, 2-4-1 ACCAC) couldn’t blemish the conference Champion Phoenix College Bears (8-0 overall, 8-0 ACCAC) in a 3-1 loss Thursday night.
Lauryn Scott scored on an early equalizer but a penalty kick gave Phoenix the advantage. The Bears would add an insurance goal later on to seal the perfect regular season.
Arizona Western will now prepare for the Region I Playoffs, traveling to take on Cochise in Douglas on May 14.
- From Tim Slack of AWC