Through the first four nights of the 2021 IMCA Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance at Cocopah Speedway one thing has become clear – Black is the new gold.
Tanner Black, from Otis, Kan., has established himself as the driver to beat in the showcase IMCA Modified Division, after winning the opening night’s feature event and Saturday night’s feature event. In between, Black finished second on the second night (Thursday) and fourth on the third night (Friday).
All total, Black has pocketed $2,900 for four night’s work.
And surprisingly, Black is not the driver who everyone is abuzz about.
In the IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock Division, Eric Knutson, from Slater, Iowa, won the feature events on each of the first three nights, then had to settle for second place on Saturday night. And that second place came after Knutson started 16th.
“It’s been a great show so far,” said Cocopah Speedway General Manager Brad Whitfield. “There has not been one disappointment.”
A track record 161 cars were on hand for the first night of racing.
And there are still three nights remaining.
After four nights off, racing resumes Thursday night with another full slate of IMCA Divisions – Modified, Sport Modified, Stock Car and Hobby Stock. Racing is also scheduled Friday night and Saturday.
Wednesday night the track will not be quiet, however. The Gene Freeman Pit Crew Challenge is scheduled, with the winning crew pocketing $1,000, and the IMCA Sport Compacts, who are not on the Winter Nationals main card, will race a 50-lap main event.
The track will also be open for practice for all the other divisions.
The first half of the Nationals concluded Saturday night with Black winning the Modified feature event. Also Saturday night, Brian Osantowski, from Columbus, Neb., became the fourth different feature event winner in the Karl Kustoms Sport Modified Division; Kyle Heckman, from Bakersfield, Calif., won his second Stock Car Division feature event; and it was Matt Olson, from Franklin, Minn., who beat Knutson to the checkered flag in the Hobby Stock feature event. The winning margin, however, was the width of a bumper.
It should also be noted that Yuma’s Miles Morris ran second in the Sport Modified feature behind Osantowski. Morris started on the pole.
“He beat me because he’s a better driver,” said Morris with a laugh.
“It was a total change of luck for me compared the rest of the race week. It was our first main event finish in four races.”
In Friday night’s racing action, Casey Arneson, from Fargo, N.D., pulled off the Modified feature event win, Kevin Johnson from Bakersfield, Calif., became the third different Sport Modified feature event winner, Knutson won his third straight Hobby Stock feature event, and Blake Adams, from McIntire, Iowa, won the Stock Car feature event.