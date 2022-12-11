In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Winter Classic Cathy Francis and Donna Lalonde shot a 2-day total 1 under par 143 to win overall gross. Dorothy Gartner and Shannon Mason won overall net with a 135. Flight gross winners were Joanna Nealer with Sun Douthit, Sharon Wynn with Larie Hash and Phyllis Mashburn with Terri Paden. Flight net winners were Terry McCarthy with Patty Campbell, Connie Donner with Deb Blitzen and Martha Reaksecker with Corina Birney.

In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Tammy Dyer won gross. Myrna Hammermeister was the net winner. Bobbi Belusci, Linda Murphy and Marilyn Denny were on the winning team. In the Silver League David Dyer, Marco Viloria and Gary Sather won gross. Jim Daly, Tim Weir and Dave Forest were the net winners. Ralph Parham, Jake Derksen, Jack Joseph and Frank Russell were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Frank Russell and Frankie Allen won gross. Lee Estes and Mike Peabody were the net winners. Gary Sather, Jim Kerlee, Dennis Hammermeister and Marco Vilario were on the winning team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you