In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Winter Classic Cathy Francis and Donna Lalonde shot a 2-day total 1 under par 143 to win overall gross. Dorothy Gartner and Shannon Mason won overall net with a 135. Flight gross winners were Joanna Nealer with Sun Douthit, Sharon Wynn with Larie Hash and Phyllis Mashburn with Terri Paden. Flight net winners were Terry McCarthy with Patty Campbell, Connie Donner with Deb Blitzen and Martha Reaksecker with Corina Birney.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Tammy Dyer won gross. Myrna Hammermeister was the net winner. Bobbi Belusci, Linda Murphy and Marilyn Denny were on the winning team. In the Silver League David Dyer, Marco Viloria and Gary Sather won gross. Jim Daly, Tim Weir and Dave Forest were the net winners. Ralph Parham, Jake Derksen, Jack Joseph and Frank Russell were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Frank Russell and Frankie Allen won gross. Lee Estes and Mike Peabody were the net winners. Gary Sather, Jim Kerlee, Dennis Hammermeister and Marco Vilario were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Julie Handrahan, Ann Burton and Sandra Haun won gross. Pam Peddie, Pam Gardener and Patty MacWilliams were the net winners. Linda Wilder, Peggy Whithead, Eileen Widison and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, John Cullen and Dan Sutherland won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Mike Peabody and Jim Houle were the net winners. Jeannot Levesque, Darryl Dupuis, Sid Knipers and Ken Sutton were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol the team of Keith Sweargen, Jim Fitch, Len Osgood and Tom Atwell tied Rick Parks, Mike Kendall, Joyce Martin and Sonny Strickland at 72. Bud Hammond, Fran Wilkerson, Dana Brown and Steve Ethridge were third at 74.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Dale Givens, Hugh Strain, Matt Whitakker and Chris Althof won with 71 points. Tom McFarland, Scott Rinn, Maurice Thom and Art Brekkas were second at 67. Brian McCaffrey, Ray Butler, Tom Bonnah and Ken Givens were third at 64.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Cliff Weber took first. Scott Rinn was second and Tom Beloit third. Mike Mikkola was the most popular pick, but seems to have won nothing but Thanks.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club 2 of 4-best ball Louise Mabey, Muriel Scott, Marilyn Cotter and Shannon Mason took first gross with an 11 under par 163. Elizabeth Rinn, Clara Hofsink, Dona Conzelman and Mary Kruse won net. Louise Mabey, Donna Sawatzky, Sandy Lee and Sun Douthit were second net.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League 3 of 4-best ball Larry Wolcott, Eugene Kenny, Ken Givens and Brad Rohloff took first in a scorecard playoff with a 7 under par 209. David Lloyd, Wayne Gunion, Terry Pelechosky and Terry Matthews were second. Carl Johnson, Maurice Thom, Tom McIntire and Harry McKemy were third at 210.
Shot their Age: Walt York shot his age at Desert Hills December 7th, but his friends would not reveal his age.
• The TRAX Right Turn for Veterans Scramble at Mesa del Sol has been postponed to May 6.