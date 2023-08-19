High school football kicked off in Yuma County on Friday night, and the three participating teams recorded a mixed bag of results in their season openers.
Dust Devils storm past Crims
In his first game as head coach of the Criminals, Yuma High graduate Armando Mosqueda came away with a variety of emotions. On one hand, his team lost to River Valley 56-20, but he also saw his younger brother, junior receiver Andrew Mosqueda, backpack the Criminals with three touchdown receptions in front of his home crowd at Curley Culp Memorial Stadium.
“It was a rollercoaster of emotions with a lot of highs and lows,” Coach Mosqueda said. “I liked our energy and our guys fought hard out there. They’re not just playing to do well for me, but they want to do well for each other.”
The biggest challenge of the night for the Criminals proved to be stopping the River Valley rushing attack. A three-headed monster of backs was too much to handle for the Criminal defense and the Dust Devils exploited that from the jump.
The Dust Devils scored on each of their first two drives, both by junior back Jayden Plotkin. The River Valley running back punched in the first from one yard out, then took a 76-yard attempt to the house on the first play of the second drive.
Senior Michael Saykally and junior Kaleb Knueven were also responsible for scores of their own. The Dust Devils also struck through the air, with senior wideout Jacob Boise recording two touchdown catches – a 70-yarder and an 18-yarder.
“We got gassed on defense,” Mosqueda explained. “Our interior got tired and we started playing a little undisciplined. We struggled to make tackles on the outside as well and that certainly didn’t help. I think if we improve on tackling, we have a shot at winning this game.”
The bright spot for Yuma High was the younger Mosqueda. Andrew had an incredible game for the Crims, scoring three touchdowns, all of Yuma High’s scoring.
On the first drive, he caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Reggie Antone, falling on his back while in double coverage. With four minutes remaining in the first half, Mosqueda scored again, this time from 42 yards out. His final score was from 20 yards out with 10 seconds remaining in the third.
“To be frank, he is a dog,” Coach Mosqueda said. “He has the ability to go get the ball and everybody follows his lead. He leads by example through his play. He shows everyone how to do things.”
“This was a humbling experience overall, but to coach my brother and see him perform, it’s an awesome experience for both me and my family.”
Yuma High gets Parker next week on the road.
Kings fizzle out
in second half
Hoping to build off the win that broke a 39-game losing streak dating back to 2017, Kofa football had a tough outing against Fountain Hills in its season opener, falling 37-13.
“We started off really well,” head coach Pablo Cota said. “Our defense fought hard and we held them to 14 points at half, but we blew some coverages and ran out of steam down the stretch.”
Kofa managed to fight back at the very end of the second half, scoring on third and long to get on the board. Junior quarterback Jose Galaviz broke into space and scampered down the sideline for a 35-yard run.
The second half proved to be Kofa’s downfall, coming out flat. A punt out of its own endzone on fourth down was blocked, and Fountain Hills scored four straight times. Kofa got a consolation touchdown at the very end of the game as the clock expired, a 40-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Izaya Luna.
“We came out flat in the second half and that really hurt us,” Cota said. “The offense got better towards the end but it was too little, too late. The defense was on the field too much and that really bogged us down, so we need to do a better job giving that group rest and taking care of the ball on offense.”
Kofa gets Kingman at home next Friday.
Antelope wins windy contest
The only local team to record a win on Friday night, Antelope took down Palo Verde after kicking off in the middle of a dust storm.
The Antelope defense scored first, a three-yard rush by Mikey Hernandez.
Palo Verde answered in the second quarter with a score of their own, but the Rams countered with an 18-yard rushing touchdown by Romelio Silva.
With high winds from the storm throughout the first half, both teams stuck to the ground. Penalties also proved to be an issue throughout.
On defense, Caleb Martinez and Kenan Ragels each recorded an interception, while Isidro Medina had a sack and fumble recovery.
“We managed to keep our composure, which is a good sign for us this year,” head coach Hector Ramirez said. “We’ve grown a lot and that’s good for us – the guys seem committed to playing all four quarters and they are trying to be more disciplined.”
Antelope has the week off due to a bye week, then gets Kofa on Sept. 1.