Note: Antelope’s season opener on Oct. 9 against Parker has been canceled. Every local team besides Antelope will be in action Friday night. Yuma Catholic will not be a part of this season preview as they began its season Oct. 2 and the Sun ran a separate season preview.
Yuma in 2019 witnessed the furthest playoff run by an area high school district football program in 2019 since 1961 when the Kofa Kings won the state championship.
Gila Ridge’s 9-1 regular season record propelled them to the Arizona Interscholastic Association state semifinals.
Antelope last season also clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2008.
The football schedule will look a lot different this season due to COVID-19. There will be zero traveling for YUHSD teams outside the city. Each YUHSD team will play one another two times – one game at home and one on the road – this season.
Here’s a preview for each team:
Cibola Raiders
6A Desert Southwest
Coach: Steven Fritz (2nd season)
Last year: 6-4 AIA
AIA opener: Oct. 9 at Yuma High
The lowdown: The Cibola Raiders haven’t reached the AIA state playoffs since 2017, but certainly could find themselves in the mix with a 6-0 record this season. It’s a favorable schedule for the Raiders, who’ve won their last 18 games against YUHSD competition.
However, coach Fritz isn’t thinking about the Raiders’ success from the past.
“I’m not thinking about anything other team than Yuma High,” he said. “I’ve said since we began phase one to not look past Yuma High. They return a ton of kids. Playing in-town teams, you’re going to get their best shot. They’re going to give everything they have.”
Cibola will have a new signal caller under center this season. Yuma Catholic transfer Andrey Acosta will control the reins and look to expand the Raiders’ passing attack.
“He’s fit in pretty easily with this team,” Fritz said. “It happened on Day One. He’s a pretty smart kid. He’s got a strong and talented arm. From that perspective, I like his grasps of the offense.”
Cibola’s offense was balanced in 2019 – running the ball 53% of the time compared with 47% passing – and Fritz imagines the offense continuing to maintain balance among the play calling.
Acosta inherits plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball.
Seniors John Beltran (running back) and Liam Hoffmeyer (tight end) will be the go-to-guys on the offense. In 2019, Beltran ran for 840 yards, while Hoffmeyer reeled in 20 catches for 426 and four touchdowns.
“I talk about getting the guys the ball in space,” Fritz said. “There are a lot of different ways to get our guys the ball in space whether that’s throwing or running.”
The defense was a strength for Cibola in 2019, only allowing one team to score more than 22 points in a game.
However, the Raiders lose their top six tacklers from 2019, posing a quick and early challenge for Fritz and his defense.
“That’s another area where I’m excited to see some of those answers myself,” he said. “We’ve got some ideas and we’ve got some guys that we’re excited about.”
Julio Rocha, Nick Noblett and Gavin Jester are names to keep an eye out for this season.
Kofa Kings
5A West II
Coach: Karl Pope (1st year)
Last year: 0-10 AIA
Season opener: Oct. 9 at Gila Ridge
The lowdown: The Kofa Kings have lost 21 consecutive football games and enter the season with a brand new head coach.
Karl Pope, a former assistant coach at YC (2013-16), is excited to build from the ground up.
“These kids want to play ball,” he said. “They’re working diligently to execute the scheme. They’re soaking it up. We want to go out and compete. We want to go out there and have them say, ‘this team competes and they represent the Kofa team well.’ We’re looking to have a very positive outlook on the season.”
One major turning point for this team will be the offense. The Kings averaged 5.6 points per game in 2019, including being shut out six times.
Pope says the offense is going to be in the 60-40% range in terms of running and throwing the football. He noted it truly depends on what the opposition presents themselves that’ll help dictate the play calling.
Eben Rico is the most explosive player returning for the Kings. As a junior, Rico hauled in 20 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown.
“”He’s been out here working and being the leader on the field,” Pope said. “He’s doing what we’ve asked from him. There’s a learning curve and he’s learning to execute the things we’ve asked him to execute.”
Defensively, the Kings allowed 42-plus points in eight of the 10 games.
The inability to create havoc on the quarterback and in the backfield limited the Kings’ success, but Pope believes the defensive line will be the strength of the defense in 2020.
“They have varsity experience,” he said. “They’ve been playing for about three years now. I have three, three-year starters on the line.”
Pope said senior lineman Nick Moreno has emerged as the leader of the group. Moreno tallied three tackles for losses in 2019.
“He’s stepped up big in a way.”
Gila Ridge
4A West Valley
Coach: John Ellegood (2nd season)
Last year: 11-2 (including playoffs)
AIA opener: Oct. 9 vs. Kofa
The lowdown: Gila Ridge looks to build off its success from a season ago. However, they lost 26 seniors to graduation, leaving question marks in several key positions.
An area the Hawks will be comfortable at will be the quarterback spot. C.J. Wiggins – who took the reins late in 2019 – will have command of the new look offense and has plenty of playmakers around him.
“We changed the offense slightly,” Ellegood noted. “We have a great athlete in C.J. returning at quarterback.”
Wide receivers Johnny Noriega and transfer Jaheim Wilson- Jones will provide plenty of sparks for an offense that scored 28-plus points in nine of 13 games last year.
“We still have Johnny on the outside,” Ellegood said. “The transfer from Maryland (Wilson-Jones) is an absolute dude. He’s the best athlete on the field probably anywhere he goes.”
Wilson-Jones will also be featured at defensive back and won’t be off the field much for the Hawks, according to Ellegood.
The Hawks do have to replace the 2019 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Football Offensive Player of the Year in Renan Duarte. The running back tallied 1,499 yards in 2019, but Ellegood is confident he has a load of backs ready to emerge.
Defensively, the Hawks will need to fill the void in the front seven after several seniors departed due to graduation.
Ellegood envisions junior defensive end Xavier Flowers will make an early impact in his first game at the varsity level.
“This kid has really blossomed over the last few weeks,” he said. “He’s got a really good bend. He’s quick. He’s strong. He’s long. I’m excited to see him play his first football game Friday.”
Despite losing plenty of talent, the goal remains the same for Gila Ridge and that’s making another playoff appearance.
“We’ve still got high expectations,” Ellegood said. “We expect to put ourselves in a position to make the playoffs. Just like last year, it’s taking it one game at a time. We can’t look ahead to Yuma High next week because we have Kofa staring right at us.”
Yuma High Criminals
4A Copper Sky
Coach: Bo Seibel (1st year)
Last year: 2-8 AIA
Season opener: Oct. 9 vs. Cibola
The lowdown: Yuma High failed to score double-digits points in seven of the 10 games in 2019.
“We’ve got a new offensive coordinator this year,” he said. “Our main goal is to move the football. We have to establish the run in order to open things up.
With team leading wide receiver Alex Mosqueda returning and a new offensive coordinator, the Criminals are aiming to be more effective offensively. Mosqueda hauled in 33 passes for 535 yards and three scores in 2019, but Seibel knows the offense can’t rely solely on their playmaker.
“Teams are going to come in and know Alex is a threat,” he said. “Obviously, he’s our playmaker and we’re going to get him the football and get him open, but we’re going to follow the scheme and whoever ends up the athlete in that spot, we’re going to roll with.”
Two quarterbacks played in 2019 for the Criminals, but Jacob Straub will make the start Friday night.
Defensively, the game plan is to be fast, physical and force turnovers.
“Mostly we had a lot of sophomores on defense last year,” Seibel said. “For the most part, these kids have played in the defense for a whole year, so I’m looking for some big plays.”
Antelope Rams
2A Gila
Coach: Gary Mauldin (8th year)
Last season: 7-4 (including playoffs)
Season opener: Oct. 16 at Arizona Lutheran
The lowdown: The Antelope Rams advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2008 a season ago. However, one key contributor will need to be replaced this season in Dylan Thomas.
The two-way player for the Rams made plays all over the field, but Mauldin believes he has several athletes that can fill the void.
“Will Whitley is a talent,”Mauldin said.
The hybrid back/receiver tallied 828 all-purpose yards in 2019 and looks for a breakout senior season.
“He’s been a talent for us on both sides of the ball the last several years.I think he has to step up and do a great job. I know we’re losing Dylan, but Will is one of our best athletes out there.”
Returning at quarterback is Trey Holbein. As a junior, Holbein tossed for 23 touchdowns and nearly 2,300 yards. His crisp throwing ability opens up the Rams’ options offensively.
“He does a good job of moving the ball around and not eyeing one receiver,” Mauldin said. “This will be his third year as a starter. Just the presence on the field, opposing coaches have to watch out for. We have a pretty strong passing game.”
Jose Soto is a baller defensively for the Rams. As a sophomore in 2019, Soto tallied 10 sacks and 113 total tackles.
“We’re some big bodies in that area,” Mauldin said.
Antelope is eyeing another postseason run this season, but their schedule doesn’t provide any easy challenges. The Rams play four top-12 teams in the conference, according to MaxPreps.