Friday night lights

Yuma Catholic football players are sporting a new t-shirt that reads: “4A – Absolutely Anyone Anytime Anywhere.”
The words reflect the Shamrocks’ move up from 3A to 4A for the 2022 season.
And while the words might sound a bit arrogant to the uniformed, anyone familiar with the program at Yuma Catholic High School knows it’s how the Shamrocks prepare for every season – with an eye on the big prize, and not allowing anyone to get in their way.
“We are approaching this year like any other year,” said Yuma Catholic Head Coach Rhett Stallworth. “The expectation is to win a state title and we are doing everything we can to accomplish that.”
It’s common for some teams and coaches to talk about winning titles at the start of every season, but the Shamrocks are different, because they actually do just that – three state championships back up those words. And they played for the 3A championship in both 2021 and 2020.
Tonight they begin their quest for a first-ever crown in 4A, opening the 2022 season at home inside Ricky Gwynn Stadium against Queen Creek-Benjamin Franklin High School (4A).
Also tonight, neighboring 4A competitors Gila Ridge High School and Kofa High School – the Kings were moved down from 5A to 4A this year – open their respective seasons, with the Hawks traveling to El Centro-Southwest High School and Kofa entertaining Blythe-Palo Verde High School at Irv Pallack Field.
But that’s not all. Cibola High School, which remains at 6A, opens the new season tonight at Raider Field against Brawley High School.
Already under way in 2022 are Yuma High School (3A) (0-2), which was moved from 4A to 3A this year, and Antelope High School (2A) (1-0), which meet in a first-ever game between the two schools tonight in Wellton at Buckeye Field.
San Pasqual (2A) (1-0), the only remaining football team in the Yuma region, has a bye week.
All games tonight begin at 7 p.m.
Yuma Catholic
Arguably the winningest football program in this corner of the state, Yuma Catholic, as the saying goes, doesn’t rebuild, it reloads.
The only problem in 2022 is the Shamrocks might be short on bullets.
“We need to stay healthy as the numbers game becomes an issue for us,” said Stallworth, who has only four starters back on a high-powered offense that lost, among others, its starting tailback and two stellar receivers to graduation.
“Our offense is always one of our best defenses as we normally are able to score a lot of points,” said Stallworth, whose team demolished its opponents on the scoreboard, 621-111, in 2021. “We are just young and green at the receiver spots and need those guys to develop fast.”
Seniors Logan Rush and Dion Quintana, junior Landon Urquijo and sophomores Sir Stokes and Darryl Coleman are expected to be the top targets for senior quarterback Richard Stallworth, who passed for 4,863 yards and 67 touchdowns in 2021.
Carrying the ball will be the job of senior Jace Seale, junior Tayt Ford and sophomore Hunter Hancock.
Up front, however, is where Rhett Stallworth sees the key to the Shamrocks’ offense clicking, where senior linemen Seth Stoner and juniors Max McVicker and Trenton Bloomquist will be tasked with protecting Richard Stallworth.
“They know the system and we are relying on them to protect our quarterback and keep us in games,” said Stallworth.
As potent as the offense has the potential to be, Stallworth said the Shamrocks’ real muscle lies in its defense.
“Our front seven on defense seems to be our biggest strength right now,” said the veteran coach.
Two key pieces are returning starters Jarred Marquez and Jackson Jones.
“They are two great linebackers with Division I talent,” said Stallworth. “They fly around and cause problems for people. They know the defense and get after it.”
Marquez, a senior, led the Shamrocks in total tackles in 2021 with 116. Jones, a junior who was injured during part of 2021, had 47. Yuma Catholic also got 82 tackles from returning senior linebacker Austin Johnson.
But as good as the Shamrocks are up front, Stallworth said their Achilles heel might be the secondary.
“We need to become more consistent in our secondary play,” said Stallworth. “All those guys are new to being starters for us and they need to continue to work on the little things like technique to make us contenders.”
Being contenders and making a successful state championship run would be a huge accomplishment in 2022 for the Shamrocks, but also looming is Yuma Catholic’s game Sept. 30 at home against Cibola.
It will be the first time Yuma Catholic has played a Yuma Union High School District team since 2010, when the Shamrocks beat Kofa 50-7.
But as big as the Cibola game might be, Stallworth wants to keep it in perspective.
“Winning that game is important because it is the first time we have been able to play a local school in many years,” said Stallworth. “It is always fun to play local games because the kids all know each other.
“But we have to make sure that we keep that game in perspective because the goal is not a city title, it is a state title.”
Overall, “We need to continue the work ethic,” said Stallworth. “We need to continue to grow with the playbook each week so we are able to show more formations and plays to teams. This keeps people on their toes.
“And we want to develop quality young men through life lessons learned on the field and to help these guys on the journey to promote them to colleges if they so desire.”
Cibola
The Raiders begin the 2022 campaign with a new head coach, Kasey Koepplin, who has a little bit different perspective when it comes to the Raiders facing Yuma Catholic in the fifth week of the season.
“I think that the Gila Ridge game (Sept. 16) and Yuma Catholic games will be of a similar level of intensity for different reasons,” said Koepplin.
“Gila Ridge is a year in, year out rival and competitor in all athletics, not just football.
“With Yuma Catholic this being the first time we have played, and with their prior successes they have had, it definitely will have a different feel to it, and be an opportunity for us to compete against a team that has had success at the state level.”
Koepplin takes over a Cibola team that was 6-4 overall in 2021, 3-2 in the 6A Desert Southwest Region, and won its final four games of the season.
He is no stranger to football in the Yuma area, however, having been an assistant at Gila Ridge from 2014-2016. Prior to his arrival at Cibola, Koepplin taught and coached at Beulah High School in Beulah, N.D.
This is his first stint as a head coach.
“What brought me to Cibola was the familiarity with the administration from when I had worked at Gila Ridge, the opportunity to coach at a high level of competition, and knowing that Cibola athletics have competed at a high level on a regular basis,” said Koepplin.
His primary goal in 2022, he said, is to build a program that grows year in and year out with numbers, performance, and competes not just locally but on a larger scale.
Keys to making that happen rest in part on the offense and Isaac Rios, Isaiah Arriola, Oliver Gonzalez and Angel Villaneuva.
Rios, said Koepplin, “is athletic, explosive, and understands the game,” while Arriola, the Raiders’ top receiver from a year ago with 45 receptions for 734 yards and 11 touchdowns, “is working to find his niche in our style of play, and brings another heady athlete to the field.”
Oliver Gonzalez will be counted on to anchor the offensive line, and Villaneuva, listed as a fullback, “brings effort and energy to the team that is unmatchable,” said Koepplin.
On the other side of the ball, Adrian Montoya, Matthew Hogan and Ginero Quintero are the keys.
“Adrian Montoya is a big strong anchor on our defensive line who moves better than most would give credit,” said Koepplin, while Hogan “has a relentless motor, plays with an amazing motor, and loves the core values football brings to us,” and Quintero “is a very focused and explosive athlete, who is locked in on his responsibility to the team.”
With a new coach comes changes, and Koepplin said bringing his players on board with those changes will be critical if the Raiders are going to be successful.
“Our model is built on patience and efficiency and getting that conveyed to the student-athletes and showing them what that looks like will be a big accomplishment,” said Koepplin. “We need to focus on the fundamental items of our program and schemes on the field. With a brand new offense, brand new defense, change of special team philosophy and layout we have a ton of new items and only so much time to practice football in a day.”
Unlike three other Yuma teams, the Raiders did not change levels of play in 2022, but did get moved into a new region, the 6A West Valley. In the transition Cibola lost a traditional rival on its schedule, Yuma High, but picked up Yuma Catholic.
Although new to the Cibola program, Koepplin is aware of the rivalries that exist within YUHSD, in particular Yuma High, based on his time spent previously at Gila Ridge. And the Criminals not being on their schedule has not gone unnoticed.
“I have had some athletes inquire about why or how the schedule was made, and to that I explain that we only get so many freedom games, and the rest of our schedule is set up by the AIA. If it worked to play them in the future I think that would be a solid addition to our schedule.”
Gila Ridge
On the east side of the city, Jessica Slaughter enters her second season as Gila Ridge’s head coach, and is looking to improve on her team’s 1-9 record overall in 2021.
“The focus is always on ourselves, making sure we are squared away and doing the little things right,” said Slaughter. “We have to execute our offense and defense regardless of the opponent. We will make adjustments from week to week, depending on our opponent, but the goal is always to focus on us, do our job, and execute our plays.”
One of the Hawks’ biggest strengths, said Slaughter, is the senior class, which has been playing together for three years.
“They trust each other and their coaches, which helps our game plan run smoothly when everyone is on the same page,” said Slaughter.
However, the Hawks need to develop more consistency in their practices, said Slaughter.
She said the weather has impacted that need, and not in a good way.
“The heat and humidity have not allowed us to practice as often or as in depth as we would like. Once the weather breaks and we can get on a more dependable schedule we will see improvements on offense, defense, and special teams.”
Key players returning for the Hawks include Junior Rodriguez, returning center, and Abraham Alonzo, returning offensive guard.
“Both were leaders on the line last year and will continue to make a big impact for us this year,” said Slaughter.
Also, offensive tackle Cole Lancaster has been moved to a tight end position, which Slaughter said will pay dividends, and the play of Michael Galaz, the Hawks’ returning running back, cornerback and kicker will have a major impact.
And Brayden Faber, a returning receiver and safety, “is a leader within our receiving core and someone we will look to to make big plays on both sides of the ball this season,” said Slaughter.
Defensively, the Hawks will be looking for big things from returning outside linebackers Aiden Encinas and Rixon Saragoza, as well as Airam Duarte, Leonard Scaife and Koeby Caldwell.
Kofa
Perhaps the team that has generated the most interest in the offseason is the team that has not won a game since 2017.
But Kofa’s 35-game losing streak is the least of the Kings’ concerns entering the 2022 season, as the team opens play tonight without a head coach. And the Kings will likely play their second game of the season, next week against Yuma High, also without a head coach.
The Kings will instead take the field tonight under the direction of the team’s assistant coaching staff, albeit one of those assistants, Pablo Cota, is being recommended to the YUHSD Governing Board as the new head coach. But the board will not meet again until Sept. 14.
Cota, if approved, will fill the void left by Alfonzo Brown, who was hired in April but stepped down in August. Brown was replacing Karl Pope, who served as head coach in 2021 and 2020.
Despite the controversy, Kofa Athletic Director Joe Daily said the players and staff remain focused on moving the program forward.
“We will take every week of the season as a new week, and we are 0-0,” said Daily while giving some insight as to what the Kings will be looking for in 2022.
“We will focus on the positives and improve the things we need to work on from week to week. We can do this by working together as a team. We need to be physical on both sides of the ball and bring intensity to every play.”
Daily and the assistant coaches feel the Kings’ biggest strength is their senior leadership, “and how tough they are to battle through adversity in their four years on the field.”
The senior class has not seen a varsity football victory – ever.
“Our seniors have great energy and that excitement energizes our underclassmen,” said Daily.
Still he said nobody is fooling themselves, and they realize each week will be a battle.
“Our coaches and student-athletes have been working hard since spring ball, and they need to work together through any adversity they face this season,” said Daily. “Staying together as a team and utilizing good communication will be vital pieces to work on this season.”
Offensively the Kings will be relying on junior running back Bryce Konen and wide receiver Gabriel Rodriguez-Juarez to set the tone, while on defense senior free safety/strong safety Vittorio Medina, junior cornerback Hunter Daniels and junior lineman Loren Phillips will establish the foundation.
“They bring great energy and toughness … as well as they carry a high IQ on the football field,” said Daily.