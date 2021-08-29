Welcome to the Sun’s first edition of “Friday Night Rewind” as Jackson Ramer begins this new series during the 2021 high school football season.
The smaller schools (2A/3A) opened-play last Friday night, while the 4A-6A programs officially kick off Sept. 3. To recap, Yuma Catholic thumped SLAM! Nevada 42-0, Antelope edged past Highland Prep 26-16, and San Pasqual got walloped by Madison Prep 64-0.
A few observations for each program that played Friday.
Rebuild is on for San Pasqual
It was a rude awakening for the Warriors in their 64-point beating Friday night. Transitioning to 11-on-11 football was never going to be easy for San Pasqual, after they were realigned into the 2A conference for the first time in 15 years. Dealing with a limited roster, San Pasqual faces yet another difficult challenge Friday night when they travel to Yuma High - who’s a much stronger opponent than Madison Prep.
Antelope’s defense may decide season for Rams
Antelope head coach Gary Mauldin admitted prior to the season that his secondary is one of the best in 2A. He wasn’t wrong. Through one game, the Rams’ defense tallied three interceptions for touchdowns and carried Antelope to victory over Highland Prep. As the offense continues to progress under first-year starting quarterback Johnathan Whitley, the Rams’ defensive performance will be pivotal against Gilbert Christian in their second Friday night bout.
Even when YC struggles, they’re explosive
There’s no hiding it: Yuma Catholic’s offense stumbled for large chunks of the game in its win over SLAM! Nevada. The scoreboard indicated otherwise, but several poor throws and penalties thwarted offensive drives in each half for the Shamrocks. Despite a stagnant offense during parts of the game, YC displayed why they might have the best offense in 3A under Richard Stallworth. The offense accounted for five plays that resulted in gains of over 45 yards, including four of them resulting in touchdowns.
Two of the three games local teams participated in Friday provided eye-opening season debuts. Here are several standout performances from week one.
Mario Martinez etches name into record books
Weapons are scattered throughout the field offensively for the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks and Martinez arguably had the best night in 3A history for a wide receiver. The senior hauled in just four catches - three for touchdowns - but set a new 3A state record with 294 receiving yards - the most by any WR in single-game history. He scored on plays of 72, 80 and 90 yards.
Jonathan Whitley, Mickey Carrillo and Nemo Cox seal win for Rams
It’s tough for a defensive secondary to record three pick-sixes in a season, much less in one game. However, that’s what the Antelope defense achieved in Friday’s win over Highland Prep. Carrillo started the onslaught of interceptions in the third quarter before Whitley’s game-sealing 85-yard pick-six in the final two minutes.
Stallworth sets pace for 5,000 yards
Entering game week, YC junior QB Richard Stallworth set an unprecedented goal this season. He wants to throw for 5,000 yards - which would be the first time an Arizona High School quarterback has reached that number. Following his 484 yards Friday, Stallworth needs to average 347 yards for the next 13 games - assuming YC makes it to the state title game. He eclipsed 347 yards six times in 10 games as a sophomore.
Shamrocks’ defense is loaded with talent
Veterans are littered across the field for Yuma Catholic defensively and they limited the SLAM! Nevada offense to less than 125 total yards in Friday’s win. They also collected an interception to keep the shutout intact.