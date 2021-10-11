For the first time this year, Yuma programs put together their first .500 week.
It helps when four teams compete against each other, but nonetheless, local teams finished 3-3.
We witnessed history, another blowout victory and a near upset. Cibola did not play this week.
Observations
Thursday night practice
While Thursday’s “game” against San Pasquale was technically a region contest, Antelope (5-2 AIA) used its game against the Warriors as an opportunity to provide reps for the underclassmen.
Antelope raced off to an early 34-0 lead midway through the second quarter before replacing its starters with the scout team. Two freshmen tallied their first touchdowns at the varsity level and the future core of this team gained meaningful snaps.
The Rams moved to 2-0 in the Hassayampa region and are in control of their own destiny. Next week’s contest against Madison Highland Prep is the final non-region opponent for Antelope, before the Rams hit the road for their final two games.
Antelope should win the next three Friday’s and secure an automatic berth into the 2A state playoffs.
Downed Hawks regain their wings, for now
Following their four-score loss to a 2A program the week before, I had little faith in 4A Gila Ridge knocking off a much improved Yuma High team.
I was wrong.
The Hawks, under first-year head coach Jessica Slaughter, abused the Criminals in a 41-7 route. Gila Ridge dominated all three phases of the game and earned its first win of the season. Sophomore quarterback Leo Valencia looks much more comfortable handling the offensive duties, and the addition of Johnny Noriega at wide receiver certainly helped.
Despite the win, I still don’t believe Gila Ridge eclipses two wins on the season. The Hawks could build off Friday’s win, but facing some of the toughest competition in 4A, it’s going to be a tall ask for the Hawks to put together another victory.
I’ll add, a lack of sportsmanship was displayed in the Hawks’ win. While up by five touchdowns, Gila Ridge continued to operate its offense and aired the football out. That annoyed the opposing sideline, which led to an awkward postgame where Yuma High’s coaches and players didn’t greet their opponents at midfield following the conclusion of the game.
I understand the whole “stop it until you can’t” philosophy,, but against a local rival, respect needs to be shown.
The losses continue to pile up
Kofa has now lost 30 consecutive football games – an alarming number that may provide a serious conversation over the next 18 months whether this program remains intact.
The Kings forced six turnovers in Friday’s 20-6 loss to Independence, but were unable to capitalize. Certainly Kofa can build off competing for 48 minutes for the first time this season, but a loss to arguably the second-worst 5A program isn’t a confidence builder.
Honor the pride
A week after putting together their “most complete performance,” the San Pasqual players, the 15 who suited up, showed tremendous heart in Friday’s throttling at Antelope.
The Warriors started the game with 15 available players, but found themselves down to 11 healthy players midway through the second quarter. At half, San Pasqual was down 42-0 and had a team that was forced to play on both sides of the ball for the remaining 30 minutes.
While I applaud the heart and pride, San Pasqual needs to shut down its 11-man football program and relegate back to 8-man ball. High school athletics is a big part of maturity, but risking your health isn’t worth it.
YC avoids trap-game
It’s hard to fathom Chino Valley was ever considered a realistic threat for Yuma Catholic Friday. The Shamrocks annihilated the Cougars 63-0.
Chino Valley’s Jayden Smith entered Friday’s contest as the second leading passer in the state, behind YC’s Richard Stallwortth. And while the storyline may be Stallworth and the Shamrocks’ offense, YC’s defense has been the difference maker this year.
YC’s defense pitched its fifth shutout this season – the most in Shamrocks’ regular season history.
By the time you read this, the AIA rankings will most likely be released, but YC was disrespected last week and found itself No. 10 in the polls. Now, YC heads to No. 3 River Valley. Despite an impressive River Valley run game, I have Yuma Catholic winning by three scores. The Shamrocks’ offense is too potent – as long as their defense gets off the field.
YC got punched in the mouth four weeks ago and should be prepared for another heavyweight bout.
Crims imprison themselves
Ouch.
I thought Yuma High would defeat Gila Ridge. But the Criminals’ offensive nightmare allowed the Hawks to walk away with a monumental win.
Bad snaps, dropped passes and turnovers haunted Yuma High. Not much else to say. I thought the Criminals could contend as the best team in the district, but Yuma High nullified that debate.
I get that 45 combined penalties and your opponent throwing the ball with two minutes left can annoy a coaching staff, but the non-hand shake post game was an awful look by Yuma High and head coach Bo Seibel.
I also don’t disagree with the Criminals’ decision, but there’s a time and place to show your frustration. Maybe the 34-point throttling motivates Yuma High the rest of the season.
Standouts
YC QB Richard Stallworth
The prolific passer tallied 535 yards and eight touchdown passes in the 63-0 win over Chino Valley.
Gila Ridge QB Leo Valencia
The sophomore tossed for 226 yards and racked up four total touchdowns.
Gila Ridge WR Samuel Jarmarrez
Hauled in 10 catches for 153 yards and a score.
YC WR Austin Rush
Had seven catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
Kofa's defense
The Kings' unit forced six turnovers in Friday's loss.
Gila Ridge LB Chase Kammann
Recorded two interceptions in Friday's 41-7 win over Yuma High.