Well, it’s here.
The regular season is officially over. Six of the seven local teams’ seasons are done.
Only Yuma Catholic remains.
It was a great week of rivalry games and postseason action.
Let’s dive in.
Observations
Raiders end season
on high note
The first half of the season, Cibola struggled mightily. But after a 23-14 victory over cross-town rival Gila Ridge, the Raiders finished 6-4 and won their final four games.
I expected a more convincing win for Cibola, but anything goes in rivalry games – especially between these two programs. Nonetheless, a win is a win and those players have bragging rights for the entire offseason. Cibola is now 10-3 all-time versus Gila Ridge and have won six of the last seven meetings.
This is quickly becoming a one-sided rivalry.
Turnovers haunt
Hawks, again
Turning the ball over has been a weekly occurrence for the Gila Ridge football team. And Friday’s blunder in the fourth quarter sums up the season.
The Hawks were looking to take a late lead before their quarterback bumped into a ref jarring the ball loose. In fitting fashion, the ball plopped into the arms of the Cibola defender, resulting in a funky 90-yard pick-six.
On the flip side, Gila Ridge arguably had its best defensive performance of the season. The Hawks surrendered just 14 points on that side of the ball, but their inability to score eventually was the difference maker in the loss.
Gila Ridge finishes the year 1-9, becoming just the second time in school history the Hawks ended a season with one victory.
Piling up
Make it 35 consecutive losses for the Kofa Kings.
Without head coach Karl Pope and around just two dozen players in uniform, the Kings had little chance in ending one of the longest losing streaks in Arizona.
There has to be a conversation this offseason on the future of this football program.
Finally, Crims earn first win
It’s been a rocky season for head coach Bo Seibel and his football team. Yuma High suffered five losses by single-digits and were on the verge of victory nearly every week.
But their seven-game losing streak was snapped with a 44-0 crushing over Kofa. Yuma High now leads the all-time series 35-26 and takes a much-needed boost of momentum heading into the offseason.
Record breaking night
Yuma Catholic annihilated No. 5 Round Valley 68-13 during Friday’s AIA 3A state quarterfinals game.
Not only did the Shamrocks’ defense impress in the win, but quarterback Richard Stallworth broke the state record for most touchdowns thrown in a single-season. Stallworth’s 8th and final touchdown of the night put him at 65 touchdowns on the year, breaking Gage Reese’s record of 64 set in 2018.
Friday might have been the best offense we’ve seen this year by Yuma Catholic. A variety of receivers made an impact and the emergence of Logan Rush has eased the load off Austin Rush and Mario Martinez.
Now, with a state championship berth on the line, No. 4 Yuma Catholic will get a rematch versus No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North – a team that handed the Shamrocks’ their lone loss of the year.
Standouts
YC QB Richard Stallworth
Finished 26-of-37 for 400 yards and eight touchdowns.
Cibola DL Alonso Quintero
Returned an interception 90-yards to win the game versus Gila Ridge.
YC WR Austin Rush
Reeled in eight catches for 134 yards and two scores.
YC LB Jarred Marquez
Delivered a 69-yard pick-six in Friday’s win over Round Valley.
Yuma High WR Gio Robinson
Had 165 yards of offense, including a 58-yard touchdown run.
Yuma High QB Jaynoah Medel
Tallied two rushing touchdowns, an interception and fumble recovery on defense.
YC WR Mario Martinez
Tallied 62 yards on four catches and scored two touchdowns.
YC WR Austin Priest
Recorded two touchdown receptions.
Yuma High WR Manny Diaz
Had a touchdown rush in Friday’s win.
