Another week in the books. We saw a little bit of everything Friday night, from comeback victories, a massive rivalry win and region implications favoring a local team.
But despite the successes of a few teams in town, our local programs put together another sub-500 record, going 3-4.
Observations
Rams take control
Antelope head coach Gary Mauldin’s team checked in at No. 18 in last week’s first 2A football rankings and hosted region foe Tonopah Valley. Four of Antelope’s last five games on the schedule are region opponents and the Rams got off to a great start, beating Tonopah Valley 24-6. Tonopah arguably is Antelope’s toughest competitor in the 2A Hassayampa region and a dominating win for the Rams puts Mauldin’s team in a great position for the playoffs.
The top-16 teams in 2A advance to the postseason, but even if a team remains outside the top-16, if they win the region, the team earns an automatic berth. With running back Jesus Murrieta gaining confidence in the run game and the Rams’ defense forcing a flurry of turnovers each game, I expect Antelope to be in the AIA state playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Raiders rolling
It was a nightmare start for Cibola in Friday’s thrilling 35-28 victory over local rival Yuma High. The Raiders and coach Steven Fritz found themselves facing a 14-0 deficit three minutes into the game.
I didn’t think the Raiders would respond. I was wrong. Senior quarterback Andrey Acosta and his offense moved the football effortlessly when in control of possession. Even with star wide receiver Isaiah Arriola heavily involved in the offense, the Raiders relied on junior tailback Isaac Lopez and wideout Seth Rodriguez. And both of them did not disappoint.
Lopez, who entered with six carries on the season, dazzled and showed he could emerge as a workhorse in the running game. He tallied 196 all-purpose yards (138 on the ground).
And defensively, Cibola allowed 14 points in the final 45 minutes of the game. The defensive line was able to create tremendous pressure on the Yuma High quarterbacks and limited the Criminals’ explosive plays which had punctuated the first few minutes of the game..
Cibola has now won back-to-back games. The Raiders don’t control their own destiny in the 6A Desert Southwest region, but their remaining region games are winnable, especially if the offense continues to click.
Hawks grounded, again
Spin this however you want, but this is a very bad loss for the Gila Ridge football program. I completely understand injuries occur and players have to play out of position at times, but a 4A school with an enrollment of nearly 2,000 students should have enough depth to beat a 2A team that has a student population of around 400.
Tanque Verde, a team that is ranked No. 16 in the 2A rankings and two spots ahead of Antelope, took it to Gila Ridge 48-21. For a team that is two years removed from a 4A state semifinals run, it is possible the Hawks will go winless in 2021. The defense is surrendering 40 points per contest and the offense continues to endure growing pains.
Sophomore quarterback Leo Valencia made his second career start in the loss and seemingly played better, but Gila Ridge must limit the turnovers. The Hawks take on a very tough and improved Yuma High team this Friday which is possibly the last game Gila Ridge has a chance of winning this season.
Kofa falls in 50-point loss
The Kofa Kings’ football program has now lost 29 consecutive football games. There is nothing else to say.
Complete game not enough for Warriors
San Pasqual head coach Daniel Garnder continues to see progression from his players. The margin of deficit is shrinking, but the Warriors were unable to beat North Pointe Prep - a team that put 28 points on the board Friday night despite scoring a total of 20 points through its first five games.
Nonetheless, San Pasqual finally had a game that remained interesting entering the fourth quarter - something the athletes, coaches and family members enjoyed.
However, unfortunately, the sad reality is the Warriors are going to take a big step back when they play Antelope on Thursday night.
Like the old days
Nothing beats rivalry week. And that’s exactly what was in store Friday between 3A Yuma Catholic and 4A Northwest Christian. These two programs have a storied history - which prompted the Crusaders to make the Shamrocks their homecoming game.
Friday’s showdown was AZPreps365’s Game of the Week. Media members and camera crews suffocated the sidelines. Yet, for YC junior quarterback Richard Stallworth and his team, the stage wasn’t too bright.
The offense avoided a slow start, as it had in previous weeks, and the defense harassed a struggling NWC team. The Shamrocks' defense forced three turnovers (all interceptions) in the victory and has settled in after losing Jaxson Jones (hand) and Zach Casteneda (knee) - two prominent members of the 11-man unit.
And YC had its most balanced attack yet this year offensively. The 16 rushing attempts kept the NWC defense off-balance and allowed Stallworth to hit the deep ball several times. Mario Martinez, Austin Priest and Austin Rush found their strides once again.
Because YC checked in at No. 8 in the opening 3A polls, I think that lit a fire in a team that strives for home field advantage in the postseason.
The Shamrocks must keep their intensity with a so-called trap game this week against Chino Valley before a top-8 showdown against River Valley a week later.
Crims can’t hold lead, finish
It’d been three weeks since Yuma High had taken the field. And with just 24 players suiting up for the Criminals and losing two starters during the loss to Cibola, Yuma High nearly had its first victory of the season.
Sophomore quarterback Reggie Antone earned his first career start and dazzled in his limited debut. Antone tossed two big touchdown passes to start the scoring. The Criminals’ offense looked like it couldn’t be stopped. That was until Antone left due to injury after taking a big hit on a fourth down scramble. He finished his night 5-of-8 for 100 yards and two scores.
If he is healthy next week against Gila Ridge, I expect him back in the starting role.
Unfortunately once Antone departed, the Crims’ offense sputtered, allowing Cibola to go on a 28-0 run and take control of the game. But like we saw against Trevor G. Browne, Yuma High doesn’t quit. The Criminals recovered an onside kick and had time for one last heroic touchdown but fell short.
Yuma High is much improved in year two under head coach Bo Seibel. The next goal is learning how to win and Yuma High has a great chance to take a step in the right direction Friday against Gila Ridge.
Standouts
Cibola junior Isaac Lopez
In his first meaningful action, Lopez seized his opportunity. The junior ran for 136 yards and a score while hauling in 56 yards receiving and another touchdown.
YC junior Richard Stallworth
The quarterback completed 20-of-28 passes for 348 yards and threw four touchdowns.
Antelope senior Jose Soto
The defensive tackle recorded an interception and a sack in the Rams’ win. He also collected his first career rushing touchdown.
Antelope sophomore Kenan Ragels
Ragels recorded two interceptions in Friday’s win.
Yuma High senior TeMaree Patterson
Patterson registered six catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
YC senior Mario Martinez
The wideout caught seven passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.
Cibola junior Seth Rodriguez
The junior caught three passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
YC senior Angel Felix
The defensive lineman recorded his first career interception.