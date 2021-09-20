I apologize for being a day late, and I thank you for your patience.
I have a lot to say regarding the high school football programs in Yuma. Overall, it was another disappointing week for local teams. They tallied a combined record of 1-4 this past Friday and Saturday - pushing the local program records to 6-13 on the year with five teams remaining winless.
Yuma High did not play this week.
Week 4 observations
Rams’ offense turning the corner
I had my doubts the first two weeks about Antelope’s offense. Rightfully so, too. The Rams’ offensive unit produced two touchdowns through two games, but has apparently developed an identity. Their strategy? Keep pounding the ball.
And their new blueprint worked as Antelope’s rushing attack tallied over 250 yards in Friday’s win over Glendale Prep. Allowing the Rams’ offensive line to control the line of scrimmage eases the pressure on quarterback Johnathan Whitley. The senior signal-caller continues to mature within the playbook and by formulating an offensive strategy that opens up the passing game, the Rams have an opportunity to knock off Parker - one of the best teams in 2A - this Friday on the road.
While the offense matures, I still have my concerns about the athleticism of the Antelope defense as a whole. The secondary doesn’t have any question marks, but I’m interested in seeing how the Rams’ defense steps up Friday against a team that has three running backs averaging over 100 yards per game on the ground.
No moral victories
I don’t believe there are moral victories in a loss. However, there are a lot of positives the Cibola team can take away from Friday’s loss to Trevor G. Browne.
I’ll focus more on the offensive side of the ball because I knew the athleticism and quickness by the Bruins would cause havoc for the Raiders’ defense. And I was right as Trevor G. Browne racked up an astounding 251 yards on the ground.
But offensively, the Raiders had their best performance to date. While the run game was nonexistent, quarterback Andrey Acosta settled in as he made his second start of the season. He delivered 317 yards through the air and four touchdown passes, and seemed to find his new favorite target on the outside in Isaiah Arriola.
Arriola flashed his skillset and showed what the future holds for him as a go-to receiver. He hauled in 10 catches for 225 yards and four touchdowns.
On the downside, Friday’s loss marks the first time in four seasons the Raiders have begun their season 0-3. The clock is ticking for coach Steven Fritz and his ball club. Cibola faces a Westview team that has been shutout in two of three games this year and if the Raiders fall to 0-4, it could be weeks before they clinch their first victory.
Kings crowned winless
Each time Kofa takes the field, it looks more and more like they will be winless for the third consecutive season. For a school that has an enrollment over 2,400 students - the second most in the district - the Kings lack athleticism and size.
The offense doesn’t appear to be making any strides in terms of putting together long scoring drives, or even crossing the 50-yard line at a high rate. And defensively, the Kings don’t have enough players to rotate in and out to keep a healthy and fresh unit on the field.
Adjustments coming for Gila Ridge?
It hasn’t been a smooth start for the Jessica Slaughter era in the Gila Ridge varsity football program. The Hawks have been outscored 77-20 through their first two games of the year and the offensive struggles continue.
A change has to be made at the quarterback position if Gila Ridge wants to find success because what they’re doing now isn’t working. The Hawks tossed two pick-sixes in the opening half in Friday’s 49-13 loss at Brawley (Calif.) and were shutout in the opening 24 minutes.
Senior wide receiver Johnathan Noriega is the Hawks’ best playmaker and they will need to make adjustments in order to feed him the football at a higher rate. I haven’t had a chance to see the Hawks in action yet this year, but I’ll be there to watch Gila Ridge on Friday when Imperial (Calif.) - a team that thumped Cibola by five touchdowns two weeks ago - invades Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Time to call it quits for San Pasqual
Look, I am all for students participating in sports during their four years in high school. It’s a great tool that keeps the youth active, while learning discipline and other qualities they’ll need moving forward in life.
However, what’s happening at San Pasqual is dangerous due to the inability to field enough players each week. With under two dozen players - and I think saying the Warriors have that many bodies on the team is generous - San Pasqual has now canceled two games through the first four weeks.
San Pasqual originally canceled its Week 2 game against Yuma High after suffering too many injuries in its Week 1 loss. And they canceled this past Friday’s game against Parker for the same reasons, a week after suffering a 55-6 loss at home to Valley Lutheran.
The decision for the Warriors to move to 11-man football and not continue to participate in 8-man football was already a head scratcher. Instead of leaving teams scrambling to find another opponent on Friday nights, the Warriors should do each upcoming opponent a favor and end the season now.
Through two games and four weeks, it certainly looks like the Warriors need to petition to get back to 1A football next season because I don’t see an influx of students trying out for the football team next fall.
Personally, if the Warriors play one more game this fall, I will be shocked. I certainly don’t envision them playing two or more games the rest of the way.
Better to lose now than in the playoffs
I’m not surprised by American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North knocking off Yuma Catholic Friday night. After YC had three weeks of sleep walking over opponents that weren’t on the same level athletically, the Shamrocks met their match Friday.
ALA-Gilbert North, the best team in 3A, capitalized on YC’s early mistakes and delivered several haymakers in the first half to build a 21-3 lead. The Eagles had a tune-up the week before with Sabino and had faced adversity this season. One can’t say the same about YC and the test would be how the Shamrocks would respond in a fight.
While they got knocked down early, they persevered and answered in the second half. But the Eagles eventually held on and gave the Shamrocks a challenge they needed as the second half of the season approaches.
This was the first game of the year where the Shamrocks and their staff can go watch film and see where they can improve. Now, it’s up to the players and how they respond following their first loss of the season.
I think the players answer the bell and Friday night might have been a 3A state title preview.
Week 4 standouts
Cibola QB Andrey Acosta
Potential coming out party for the senior quarterback. Acosta finished his night 20-of-29 for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Both career-highs.
Antelope RB Jesus Murrieta
The running back dominated in the Rams’ win Friday night as he tallied 188 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
YC WR Austin Rush
The senior racked in 132 yards and a score on 10 catches.
Cibola WR Isaiah Arriola
Have yourself a night, Isaiah. The junior wideout had 10 catches for 225 yards and an incredible four touchdown receptions.