The second week of high school football in Yuma is in the books and welcome back to another edition of Friday Night Rewind.
Despite the Yuma programs combining for a 1-3 record this week, there are plenty of positives for teams to build on. A few observations I saw Friday night from the four teams in town.
Wait and see approach
I don’t have a lot to say on Cibola. They were beaten 41-14 at Imperial (Calif.) in their season opener, but the Raiders were missing an abundance of talent.
Starting quarterback Andrey Acosta and several other contributors were sidelined in the loss. As a result, the offense was stagnant and failed to move the ball effectively throughout the night.
Acosta and Co. should be back in the starting lineup next Friday against Brawley (Calif.) and I’ll get a much better look at the potential this Cibola team has moving forward.
Offensive struggles continue
Antelope’s offense has been far from electric in the team’s first two games. Through two weeks, the Rams have mustered just two offensive touchdowns and the inability to produce points resulted in a 27-14 loss to Gilbert Christian this past week.
First-year starting quarterback Johnathan Whitley has an opportunity to find momentum and success offensively this week against a Cortez defense that’s allowed 95 points through two games. With a date against Parker in three weeks, Whitley’s going to need to find his stride if the Rams want a chance at upsetting the Broncs.
Different opponent, same result
Yuma Catholic has looked tremendous in its first two games on both sides of the ball. The Shamrocks’ offense continues to light up scoreboards, while the defense has pitched two shutouts to start the season.
Junior QB Richard Stallworth hasn’t had his best stuff passing the football to begin the season, yet his offense has produced 109 points through two games. And the early impact of Jaxson Jones and Justin Erath off the edges has suffocated opponents’ quarterbacks.
While the strength of opponents hasn't been great, the Shamrocks are still executing in areas that they’ll need to be successful in come Sept. 17 when YC travels to ALA-Gilbert North.
Yuma High’s going to turn heads in 2021
The Criminals are 0-1, there’s no hiding that fact. And they’ve now lost five consecutive season openers, but Bo Seibel’s team is much more competitive than Criminals teams we’ve seen in the past.
Seibel’s team played with passion and fight in Friday’s 41-36 loss to Trevor G. Browne. I don’t believe last year’s Yuma High team bounces back from a 41-12 deficit. But the program Seibel is building in just his second year is trending in the right direction. The Criminals battled until the final second and even had a chance to recover an onside kick late in the game.
I’m not saying the Criminals will be the best YUHSD team in town, and maybe not even the second best team this year, but they’ve got a chip on their shoulder and it won’t shock me if they go and beat a team they’re not “supposed to” beat.
Week 2 standouts
YC QB Richard Stallworth
I’ll admit it. I thought Stallworth was joking when he said he wanted 5,000 yards this season. Safe to say, he’s now on pace for 6,181 yards if the Shamrocks play in the 3A state title game and he’ll notch 5,000 yards if the Shamrocks make it to the quarterfinals at this rate.
In Friday’s 67-0 humiliation of Bourgade Catholic, Stallworth completed passes to nine different receivers while tossing for 390 yards and six touchdowns.
Yuma High WR Giovanni Robinson
Robinson is arguably Yuma High’s best outside weapon offensively and he shined in Friday’s 41-36. The junior hauled in six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Robinson’s finest effort was on 4th-and-9. He reeled in a one-handed catch and took it 39 yards to the house.
Antelope WR/DB Miguel Carrillo
The senior two-way player ran back a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown in Friday’s loss.
Cibola KR Zack Stultz
One of the lone bright spots in Cibola’s loss was Stultz’s 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
YC WR Austin Rush
After a quiet week one, Rush picked up where he left off from 2020. In Friday’s 67-0 win, the senior hauled in 10 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown.
Yuma High RB Jesus Villapudua
Villapudua was the workhorse for the Criminals. He tallied 125 total yards (98 rushing and 27 receiving). The junior’s presence in the run game provided a balanced offensive attack for the Criminals.
Yuma High WR Manuel Garcia
The junior delivered 63 receiving yards on six catches and hauled in a touchdown.