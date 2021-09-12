For the first time in 99 weeks, all seven local football programs played in the same week. Yes, you read that correctly.
Antelope, Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, San Pasqual, Yuma Catholic and Yuma High were all in action in week three of the high school football season. The Hawks and Kings made their season debuts, as I welcome you back to another edition of Friday Night Rewind.
While all seven schools participated, it was far from a successful week around town as the local programs combined to go 2-5.
I give you my observations on the state of each football team.
Whitley building confidence
I said in last week’s Friday Night Rewind that Antelope senior quarterback Johnathan Whitley must gain control of the Rams’ offense against a Cortez defense that’s been torched this season. Whitley did just that in Friday’s 48-8 beating over the Colts.
Not only did Whitley toss a season-high four touchdowns, he demonstrated his growth in the Rams’ offense by making pre-snap adjustments, ultimately leading to points on the scoreboard. With a date against Parker in two weeks, Whitley needed a performance like this one for his confidence moving forward.
And defensively, Antelope remains stout on that side of the ball. Through three games, the Rams are allowing 17 points per game and boast one of the best secondary’s in 2A.
Raiders continue to struggle on both sides of the ball
Back-to-back weeks the Cibola football team has played tough, physical programs from California. And Brawley’s Isaiah Young combined for four touchdowns (three rushing and one punt return) in the win over Cibola. The inability to get their defense off the field and prevent “home run” plays has hurt the Raiders over the first two weeks.
Despite senior starting quarterback Andrey Acosta back in the lineup Friday, the Raiders’ offense found little success. Head coach Steven Fritz admitted his team has to improve on both sides of the ball if they want opportunities to win games.
Hawks unsuccessful in Slaughter’s debut despite her making history
Thursday’s loss to Glendale didn’t begin the Jessica Slaughter era the way the Gila Ridge football team imagined. Slaughter did, however, become the first woman head football coach in YUHSD history to coach a game, and just the second in AIA history last Thursday.
The outcome doesn’t come as a surprise considering the Hawks missed two weeks of practice due to a COVID-19 scare and were limited to just two days of official practice during game week. It’s tough to judge the Hawks’ first performance of the season, and Slaughter noted her team didn’t play up to their potential billing.
Offensively, Gila Ridge struggled mightily in the passing game. The inability to push the football down the field through the air called for an adjustment. The Hawks transitioned to a wildcat approach and found success as they utilized wide receiver Johnathan Noriega in the run game. However, Gila Ridge’s offense was shut out in the 28-7 loss.
I’ll have a better understanding of the direction this football team is headed in after their game this Friday night against Brawley (Calif.) – a team that throttled Cibola 49-8 last week.
Pope optimistic following loss
The Kofa Kings also made their season debut as they took on Southwest (Calif.) Saturday night. Southwest handled Kofa 48-6 as the Kings continue to find the identity of their team.
Junior quarterback Leo Koivu made his first career start in the loss and delivered a performance that gives Pope confidence he can get the job done. He finished 10-of-17 for 96 yards, one touchdown and zero turnovers. If the Kings’ offense is going to be a strength of this team, Koivu will need to continue to progress and develop as the season progresses.
The Kings’ defense, on the other hand, lacked communication, according to Pope. He mentioned a multitude of players on defense are playing together for the first time and the continuity isn’t quite there yet.
Warriors unable to win
home opener
San Pasqual was dominated in Friday’s 55-6 loss to Valley Lutheran and it’s going to be a challenging transition year for coach Daniel Gardner and his Warriors.
Despite the seven-score loss, San Pasqual’s offense found the end zone for the first time this season. Quarterback Damian Cota scampered in for a touchdown rush to give the Warriors their first points through two games.
Shamrocks waiting to
be tested
Yuma Catholic’s football team has now outscored their opponents 167-0 through three games. Somehow, that stat is real.
The Shamrocks have dominated every single opponent, and rightfully so, as YC has been the superior team each Friday they’ve stepped on the field. The defense has pitched three straight shut outs to begin the season, but that’s going to change Friday night when the Shamrocks head to face ALA-Gilbert North in a showdown between the top two teams in the 3A conference.
It’s easy to sit here and say YC is on the right path for another state title run considering what they’ve accomplished the first three weeks, but they haven’t played a complete game yet offensively and with three playoff-caliber opponents over the next five weeks, we should get a better understanding where this YC team stacks up against the top teams in the state.
Criminals itching for first win
I thought Yuma High was going to win Friday night over Calexico (Calif.), but I was wrong as the Criminals were defeated 21-12.
They’re now 0-2 in Bo Seibel’s second season at the helm, but his team isn’t far from earning their first win.
Like my Atlanta Falcons, the Criminals must get better in the red zone. Yuma High’s offense faltered late in the first half on a drive that resulted in a turnover on downs inside the 10-yard line and proceeded to turn the ball over on their first drive of the second half inside the 20-yard line. The playmakers are there offensively, but consistency ending possessions that result in touchdowns isn’t there quite yet.
Yuma High will attempt to capture its first victory this Friday at Estrella Foothills.
Week 3 standouts
YC WR/DE Justin Erath
Erath has showcased his elusiveness rushing the quarterback defensively, but in Friday’s 58-0 win over Coolidge, the junior hauled in three catches for 50 yards – all three resulting in touchdowns. He also added a sack defensively.
Antelope QB
Johnathan Whitley
Whitley entered Friday’s contest against Cortez struggling in the passing game, but he found his stride in the 48-8 win as he delivered a career-high four touchdowns through the air.
Gila Ridge RB Jacob Arcides
The sophomore scored the Hawks’ only touchdown in Thursday’s loss, as he returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
YC LB Dez Esquivel
The senior linebacker intercepted a pass and returned it 37-yards for a touchdown in the Shamrocks’ win over Coolidge.
Yuma High RB Jesus Villapudua
The tailback carried the ball 20 times for a total of 102 yards and a touchdown in the Criminals’ loss.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.