Friday night lights returned for the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (1-0 AIA) as they upended Phoenix Christian (0-1 AIA) 28-20 on the road.
According to MaxPreps, the Cougars entered Friday night’s game as the top-ranked team in 3A, while the Shamrocks rolled in at No. 15.
“Our kids kept fighting and stuck to the plan,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “You know, we made mistakes, week one kind of mistakes. We’re sitting with 16 sophomores on varsity and they made some mistakes, including the quarterback. There were times where even the older guys looked like it was a Chinese fire drill. We’d be moving (the ball) and then we’d have a big penalty or whatever, but the good thing is they kept the course. At the end of the day, we made less mistakes than they did.”
Usually, it’s the uptempo, high flying offense that propels YC, but in the 2020 season opener, the defense anchored the Shamrocks to victory.
Phoenix Christian’s Howard Russell is one of the most electric play makers in all of Arizona high school football. He tallied nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards in 2019, and quickly made his presence known on Friday night.
After YC’s opening drive went three-and-out, Russell returned the ensuing punt 65 yards to the house to give the Cougars an early lead.
His impact wouldn’t last long, however.
130 of his 179 all purpose yards came in the opening quarter.
In the second half, he had just 17 yards which limited the potent Cougars offense.
“We just had to make adjustments,” YC senior safety Jonah Leon said. “He’s a beast. He’s strong. We just had to man up. We had to be aggressive, get low and just man up and tackle. We really wanted to win this game and we had to stop No. 3.”
Leon’s 4th down pass breakup against Russell late in the first half changed the tone of the defense.
YC coaches knew coming into the week the number one priority was preventing Russell from taking over the game. Stallworth and his staff game planned all week for the versatile weapon.
“He made some big plays and got some things early on,” Stallworth said, “which was poor tackling on our part. But we decided to wake up and decided it’s time to play and tackle.”
Russell’s third and final touchdown gave the Cougars a 20-14 lead in the third quarter, but the Shamrocks’ offense answered.
Sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth, who made his first career varsity start, looked like a veteran most of the night.
He led the Shamrocks right down the field and zipped a 10-yard strike to wide receiver Mario Martinez to retake the lead. Martinez finished his night with 4 catches for 87 yards and two scores.
From there, YC didn’t look back.
Richard propelled another scoring drive on YC’s next possession. He’d connect on a 24-yard toss to Austin Priest. The duo connected for two scores on the evening.
Priest had a one-hand diving grab in the first quarter for his first score.
Richard’s smooth timing and connection with Martinez and Priest came into fruition on Friday night after a long summer of practice.
“A lot of people sat at home during COVID,” Richard said, “but we found a way where we could get out and practice on our routes because we knew eventually we were going to have a season and we wanted it to be crisp.”
Richard finished the night 16-of-24 for 244 yards, 4 touchdowns and two interceptions.
As much as he seemed calm and collected, those certainly weren’t his thoughts as we walked up under center on the opening snap of the game.
“Before I took the hike, I asked myself, ‘what did I get myself into,’” he admitted. “After I got the first snap out of the way, I got comfortable with my offense just like I knew I could. After that, I was fine.”
Phoenix Christian is going to be one of – if not – the toughest matchup on the schedule for YC and the Shamrocks prevailed in week one.
“It’s huge (to get this week),” Leon said. “They’re a tough team. This is going to help us out a lot. We have to stay focused and play like this the rest of the year. We can play better though, that’s the thing.”
