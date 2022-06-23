It’s been a long time coming.
As the Kofa Kings prepare to embark on another fall football season, they are in need of new uniforms. According to the Kings football booster club’s GoFundMe page, the team has not been issued new uniforms since 2016.
To date, the Royal Kings football booster club and the parents of the players have raised a total of $400 towards this year’s uniform and equipment expenses. For those interested in donating to the Kings booster club, please visit www.gofund.me/a8f8fc92.