The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reports funds available to bolster more needed habitat for wildlife with some really good news that I will share today. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today that the AZGFD will leverage $2.85 million for wildlife habitat improvement projects through the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). Under the 2018 Farm Bill, RCPP uses a partner-driven approach, matching the contributions of partnering organizations dollar-for-dollar to provide for an even bigger impact on the ground.
A dozen partners, including the Arizona State Land Department, added significant contributions to leverage RCPP’s investment. Other partners include: Arizona Antelope Federation, Arizona Deer Association, Arizona Elk Society, Arizona Mule Deer Organization, Mule Deer Foundation, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Big Sandy Natural Resource Conservation District, Arizona Department of Forest and Fire Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“NRCS has been, and continues to be, a key partner in the conservation of Arizona’s wildlife,” said Ty Gray, AZGFD director. “This latest RCPP will double the amount of funding the department and our partners are putting on the ground for projects that mutually benefit both livestock operations and wildlife habitat. “AZGFD proposes to restore grassland and woodland habitat connectivity between two recently completed RCPP projects — the Central Arizona Grassland Conservation Strategy, and the Northern Arizona Grassland Initiative — by removing invasive trees and shrubs from 50,000 acres, removing or replacing 12 miles of fencing that isn’t “wildlife-friendly,” and installing several manmade water developments. These efforts will improve wildlife habitat quality by increasing the presence of grass, forb and palatable shrub cover, while allowing for easier movement of pronghorn and mule deer.
“Because most of the work will occur on state trust lands, this project would not be possible without the cooperation of the Arizona State Land Department, which has been another great partner,” said Wade Zarlingo, AZGFD’s landowner relations program specialist. Don McDowell, president of the Arizona Deer Association, said his organization adopted this project as a “premier wildlife enhancement” project. “The project benefits all species of wildlife and does not focus on a single species,” he said. This RCPP award also will allow for the continuation of work being done under the Game Management Unit 18A Habitat Enhancement Project. This project includes the largest number of partners, acres treated and funding in AZGFD history.
NRCS announced it is investing in 48 conservation projects across 29 states, including Arizona, through the RCPP. NRCS will award $206 million for these 48 RCPP projects, while leveraging nearly $300 million in partner contributions. Since 2015, RCPP has combined $1 billion in NRCS investments with close to $2 billion in partner dollars to implement conservation practices nationwide. There are 341 active RCPP projects and nearly 2,000 RCPP partners.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: The drawing for ticket winners of this year’s fundraiser has been extended to May 6 because of the Covid-19 virus interrupting previous drawing plans. As a result, the $20 tickets are still available now online for the five great cash prizes at yvrgc.org or contact yvrgc@gmail.com for tickets. If there are problems, call Doug Beach at 928-446-0011. The income from the fundraiser ticket sales is very important because it makes it possible for the club to take care of all costs of hot weather waterhole projects for the survival of our wildlife in the Yuma area as well as all the annual youth outdoors activities the club plans for the kids each year. If you have purchased a ticket already, you can get a new ticket for the May 6 drawing to replace the old ticket(s) by calling Doug Beach. Keep watch here for YVRGC news as it’s received.
Sprague’s Sports Shop: Richard Sprague reports a few changes you might want to know should you have a need for your hunt, etc. To allow extra time for cleaning, sanitizing and restocking, store hours for April are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. All classes have been suspended for April. May schedule will be decided at the end of April and based upon national recommendations. Shooting range is open on limited basis. Every other lane with special hours/access available for LE/security. Hours same as the store when possible. Product flow — we are getting 6 to 8 deliveries a day with a complete mix of goods. Ammo update — we have ammo for all gun sales in both range and personal defense loads. Also ammo for retail sale in most calibers with some extra pistol ammo and rimfire available with limits on quantity. Also some 1,000 round cases of XM193BK 5.56 FMJ Lake City in 55 gr. = $399/case while they last. Ammo allocations and availability subject to change daily. Gun counter — to assist us with social distancing guidelines, we have had to go to limiting gun counter sales to one person per 6 feet of space as marked off throughout our store; need to deal with just one person per sale. Questions? Call Richard at 726-0022.
FISH FINDINGS
The arrival of our warm weather and the temptation to get out to one or more of our water areas for swimming, fishing or just being in the outdoors, is a good time for each of us to keep in mind how and why we need to take care of what we have. Treat the following as a reminder:
I wonder what we would do if one day we attempted to go to our favorite fishing area and it was roped off and posted, “Keep Out - No Access!” I wrote about this year’s back and it bears repeating to give ‘all of us’ food for thought. It’s so important to do our part and always “leave it better than we find it.” If we don’t take care of our Yuma water areas, it could happen. One day we could attempt to fish at one of Mittry Lake’s jetties or another favorite spot to find it costs money for something we’ve taken for granted for a long, long time Or, one day we could attempt to pull into one of several boat ramps at nearby waters only to find it roped off and locked securely (this has happened in a few areas not too far from here in year’s past) with the message “Boat ramp open only on certain days and times” or something similiar. Or, we could arrive during an open time period only to find there is now a stiff fee for use of the boat ramp. There might also be a new fee for parking our car or truck alongside a water area. If you’ve been to Squaw Lake or Senator’s Wash, you know what I’m talking about. But those areas are on the California side of the Colorado River, not Arizona. Let’s make sure we don’t join them!
I truly hope you realize how fortunate we are in the Yuma area to have so many places to fish with all the super facilities available for us to enjoy. I really think most of us do! If we take care of what we have it could stay ours to enjoy for a good long time to come But we have to care enough to keep it all cleaned up and in good shape, always! Having our access cut off or being charged a fee to get to the Colorado River, even our canals and ponds, for our fishing fun could happen if we aren’t doing our part in caring for it all.
Ordinarily whenever I have gone fishing I’ve found our great fishing areas left a royal mess with trash and other unwanted items such as bottles, cans, papers, soda containers, empty cigarette packages, even used diapers, old fishing line, broken this and that — you name it, it’s there. We ought to be ashamed because most of us were taught better! It makes me want to get on my soap box to beg and plead to somehow, get everyone to start appreciating and taking care of what we have before we lose it. Appreciate, too, the fact that it’s free for our use (we really take that for granted!). There are fishing areas close to Yuma that now charge an addmission because it costs money to clean it up and we wouldn’t do it for ourselves and we sure don’t want that to happen to other recreational areas.
Being sure to take a trash bag or two along with our picnic/swimming/fishing gear can really ensure each time we get done with our venture, that we can “pick up and pack out” any and all trash that we might otherwise leave for the next guy to worry about. Think about it. Leaving an area clean will even make it nicer for ourselves the next time.
The future of fishing: A lot of fishing results for the beginner kids is in catching bluegill or other panfish, mostly on the small side or smaller catfish and bass but they have such a great time getting to go fishing and if they are lucky in catching one, it’s even better. Remember, the kids are the future of our fishing tradition and it’s so very important for them to learn to and enjoy fishing like we’ve done for so many years. Even a lot of our parents have yet to learn how to fish and enjoy it so those of us who do fish (I am just an amatuer even though I’ve fished since I was big enough to hold a pole, and I love it, but a good bit of my fishing time is spent with helping kids with the learning and enjoyment and that is so very important. Taking a kid along whenever you plan to go fishing is worth it’s weight in gold.
For bluegill when fishing in shallow water, think about using a mini-bobber to help attract panfish while floating a small bait (bluegill and other pan-fish love bits of worms, grubs, even pieces of hotdogs or corn, off the bottom where it is more visible to the fish. Rig a 1/8- to 1/4 ounce egg sinker slipped on the main line; a swivel tied to the line and an 18-24 inch leader tied to the swivel. If you use a regular fly-rod popper, tip it with a mealworm or other bait. Fresh crickets, even grasshoppers are buoyant and help lift the popper. Bluegill readily take to small topwater poppers. Small shiners or small shad are also great baits for big panfish and using scents on any bait will help the fish make up their minds.
Shore anglers should fish around visible tips of flooded trees and brush, marinas, boat docks and rip-rap of dams and jetties. Insects are an open invitation to panfish to feed right on the surface so be on the lookout and use that, if it should occur, to your advantage. When you know panfish are nearby but are ignoring everything you have to offer, try a mini-jig, lighter tackle and lighter line. Check next week’s column for some tips on going after bigger bluegill.
FISHING CLUBS
Desert Anglers tournaments
Thank you for your interest in fishing with the new Desert Anglers but we have had to temporarily suspend our tournament schedule until the corona virus situation has been cleared up. Once this is under control, we will resume our tournament schedule. This postponement can easily work to your benefit enablying you to keep fishing on your own for practice so when tournaments are possible, you’ll be ready and waiting. Visit Michael Obney at desertanglers@yahoo.com or call him at 928-750-7081.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club
Check with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655 or visit travishurley@gmail.com or visit the Hideaway to be sure previously planned fishing tournaments are still taking place. As with Desert Anglers, fishing alone may be the best for us all until virus problems are gone. Think positive and enjoy the outdoors! I will also let you know once it becomes safe for actual plans to be set for this year’s Youth Fishing Clinic, hopefully before hot weather begins.
ABA - Yuma region
Right now your best bet would be to call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 to be sure of what is going on with scheduled tournaments. Hopefully the virus problems will soon pass and we can begin tournaments once more.
Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club
If you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these youngsters for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168.
SHOOTING SPORTS
Because of possible virus problems, most of the various shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges may not be shooting scheduled matches. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs so call first before heading for the ranges. If you can’t get a hold of them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague’s Sports at 726-0022 for information.
• Yuma 4-H shooting sports: For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club in town now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: All matches have been closed until the quarantine has been lifted. During this closure, call Bruce at 928-941-2240 and leave a message if no answer. Should conditions improve and board members make the decision to open, Bob Avila will notify you.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP): The program is not shooting now until further notice or call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions about shooting.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: The charity match has been posponed until later along with all other shooting at the range. Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Check with Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to see if archery shoots are still taking place or visit southwestbowhunters.net for club news.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 247-4450.