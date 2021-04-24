Gabe Plaza won the Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship with a 2-day total even par 144. Gabe Rico won the overall net title with a 140. Flight gross winners were Mark Pancrazi, Christian Gallegos and Dan Maes. Flight net winners were Terry Hanson, Felipe Aragon and Tony Plaza.
In the Jimmie Dee’s Invitational at Mesa del Sol, Tony and Gabe Plaza were low gross in the A flight shooting a 9 under par 63. Fred Blohm and Michael Pancrazi won low net in the A flight. Frank Young and Steve Schumack won low gross in the B flight with a 70. Ricky Rinehart and Harry McKemy were low net in the B flight.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Hubert Gartner, Carl Fritz and David Richelderfer won gross. Larry Engler, MK Hovden and Jim Kerlee were the net winners. Brian Healy, Lyle Wheeler, Ken Griffin and Hank Gray were on the winning team. In the Copper League John Cullen, Carl Fritz and David Richelerfer won gross. Frankie Allen, Gary Hill and Art McLaughlin were the net winners
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Dawn Diamond and Bobbi Bellusci won gross. Rita Gravelle and Geneil Wilson were the net winners. Linda Murphy, Joan Costello, Pam Herring and Shelly Williamson were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Mike Costello and David Richelderfer won gross. Larry Slocum and Buddy Hartley were the net winners. Rollie Harris, Lyle Wheeler, Paul McLaughlin and Jim Hartley were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol, Ken Givens, Don Reaksecker, Sam Samples and Brad Rohloff took first with 66 points. Bill Dowding, Tom McFarland and Ray Throckmorton were second at 63. Steve Parrish, Jerry Olson, Cliff Weber and Ken King were third at 62 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Wayne Winslow took first. Hank Browning was second, with David Lloyd third and Steve Parrish fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League designated driver scramble, Denney McKay and Mike Daily won with a net 31 in a scorecard playoff. Todd Birney and Kris Sockwell were second. Beginners John and Zach Boehler won low gross with a 33. Daily and McKay took the lead in the Spring Points Race with Trevor Hamner, Birney and Sockwell close behind. Next week’s event is a 2-man shamble.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League, gross flight winners were Barb Sanders, Jeannie McFarland and Cindy Florez. Net flight winners were Deb Peterson, Marilyn Cotter and Ruth Koenig.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League, gross flight winners were Steve Martin, Don Reaksecker, Rod Donner and Pete Pedrero. Net flight winners were Hank Browning, Harry McKemy, Carl Johnson and Ann Weber.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday mixed twilight league, Cathy Francis and Shannon Mason won low net with a 31. Four teams were tied for second at 32 with Judy and Charlie McFarland winning the scorecard playoff. Ben Armijo and Ben Fasavalu won low gross with a 34. Next week’s event is a Designated Driver Scramble.
Hole in Ones
Congratulations to Cheryl Mikkola for her Ace on the 17th hole at Mesa del Sol. Congratulations to Larry Bradley for his Ace on the 8th hole at Mesa del Sol. Larry used a 7 iron, shot a season-low 74 and promptly left town.
Upcoming Events
May 15: Bridget’s Gift Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com.
May 22: Yuma Rod and Gun Club at Mesa del Sol. Contact yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com.
May 22: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Best Ball. Contact miguelzendejas@gmail.com.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.