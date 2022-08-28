In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight on August 17 in a 2-man blind draw the gross winners were Carlos Gallegos and Michael Headington with a 33 in a scorecard playoff. Tony Sellers and Ryan McNeece were second. Nathan Ott and Tim Craig won low net with a 29. RJ Wood and Daniel Vega won second in a scorecard playoff versus Ron Wood and Todd Craig and Marc Grande and Jeff Byrd. On August 24th in a 4-man team format Donnie Bennett, John Holbrook, Willy Zamora and Jason House won with a 69. JD Webb, Terry Frydenlund, Luke Curtis and Perry Pensky were second at 71.

In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on August 16 Mardy Clark, Brian Healy and Marco Viloria won gross. Carl Riggs, Gary Hill and Will Young were the net winners. John Cullen, Wayne Fisher, Jim Nielsen and Mike Costello were on the winning team. On August 23 Brian Healy, Carl Fritz and Larry Garrett won gross. Mike Vanatta, Ted Mittendorf and Conrad Eisenach were the net winners. Mark Kaija, Gary Hill, Jim Nielsen and Marco Viloria were on the winning team.

