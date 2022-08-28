In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight on August 17 in a 2-man blind draw the gross winners were Carlos Gallegos and Michael Headington with a 33 in a scorecard playoff. Tony Sellers and Ryan McNeece were second. Nathan Ott and Tim Craig won low net with a 29. RJ Wood and Daniel Vega won second in a scorecard playoff versus Ron Wood and Todd Craig and Marc Grande and Jeff Byrd. On August 24th in a 4-man team format Donnie Bennett, John Holbrook, Willy Zamora and Jason House won with a 69. JD Webb, Terry Frydenlund, Luke Curtis and Perry Pensky were second at 71.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on August 16 Mardy Clark, Brian Healy and Marco Viloria won gross. Carl Riggs, Gary Hill and Will Young were the net winners. John Cullen, Wayne Fisher, Jim Nielsen and Mike Costello were on the winning team. On August 23 Brian Healy, Carl Fritz and Larry Garrett won gross. Mike Vanatta, Ted Mittendorf and Conrad Eisenach were the net winners. Mark Kaija, Gary Hill, Jim Nielsen and Marco Viloria were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills on August 15 Tim Segrest won with 16.19 points. Steve Gallego was second 9.68, Marilyn Cotter third 4.25 and Dale Balmer fourth at 4.01. On August 22 Jack Parker won with 6.05 points. Jerry Olson was second 5.52, Cindy Florez third 4.85 and Steve Parrish fourth at 3.6.
In the Mesa del Sol Al’s Picks game played at Yuma Golf & Country Club on August 17 Mike Celentano took first. Don Reaksecker was second, Steve Martin third and Tom McFarland fourth. On August 24 Wayne Winslow took first. Dale Balmer was second, Bill Justice and Tom McFarland tied for third.
In the Mesa del Sol Open League played at Coyote Wash on August 19 in 3 person scramble Carl Johnson, Jack Parker and Dale Balmer won with a 58. Pam Brown, Rod Donner and Wayne Winlsow were second at 60. On August 26 in a Cha, Cha, Cha format Jerry Timm, Carl Johnson and Mike Niemi took first with Pam Brown, Jack Parker and Harry McKemy finishing second.
In the Big Break Mesa del Sol competition Friday evening on August 19 Denney McKay continued his range tee domination taking first place. Mike Daily was second and Tyler Jenkins third. On August 26 Lance Pangerl edge McKay by 1 point 111 to 110. Rumor is McKay is on the downside of his career and considering the LIV tour.
• Saturday, September 10: Rotary Club of Yuma North End Scramble at Cocopah Bend RV and Golf Resort. Contact Anne Fisher 928-920-5004 or rotaryavf@gmail.com.
• September 29th thru October 2nd: Yuma Golf & Country Club 69th Annual Men’s Yuma Best Ball. Contact josh.welch@ygcc.org.
• Saturday, October 29: Yuma Foothills Rotary 7th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact Dit at 928-580-9929 or dietmarus@yahoo.com.