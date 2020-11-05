Friday’s varsity football game between Cibola (3-1) and Kofa (0-4) has been canceled, according to the Yuma Union High School District.
The Raiders and Kings join a long list of schools that have had to cancel or postpone games this season.
However, the cancelation of this game is not related to COVID-19. According to the Yuma Union High School District, the decision to not play on Friday night is due to injuries and other circumstances.
The Kofa Kings were seeking their first win of the year on Friday night, while the Cibola Raiders were hoping for another strong performance from running back John Beltran.
The Kings will have the week off before hosting Yuma High Nov. 13 at home. The Criminals defeated the Kings 33-19 in a tough battle Oct. 23.
Cibola will need to get healthy as the Raiders host the undefeated Gila Ridge Hawks (4-0) next Friday night.
The Gila Ridge and Yuma High game will be played Nov. 6. Gila Ridge’s freshman/sophomore team will discontinue their season due to COVID-19.