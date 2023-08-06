In the Las Barrancas Silver League Larry Garrett, Carl Fritz and Art McLaughlin won gross. Chuck McGuffie, Teri Cullen and Frank Reed were the net winners. Cliff Couse, John Cullen, Lyle Wheeler and Dennis Stiles were on the winning team.

In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Wayne Winslow won with 4.42 points. Dale Balmer was second at 4.11, Steve Parrish third with 3.81 and Dave Lloyd fourth at 3.38 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Ann Weber won picking Dale Balmer and Steve Parrish. Jack Parker was second and Marilyn Cotter was third. Balmer was unanimously the winning pick.

