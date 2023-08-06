In the Las Barrancas Silver League Larry Garrett, Carl Fritz and Art McLaughlin won gross. Chuck McGuffie, Teri Cullen and Frank Reed were the net winners. Cliff Couse, John Cullen, Lyle Wheeler and Dennis Stiles were on the winning team.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Wayne Winslow won with 4.42 points. Dale Balmer was second at 4.11, Steve Parrish third with 3.81 and Dave Lloyd fourth at 3.38 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Ann Weber won picking Dale Balmer and Steve Parrish. Jack Parker was second and Marilyn Cotter was third. Balmer was unanimously the winning pick.
In the Open Group at Mesa del Sol in a 2 of 3 pro points format the team of Cliff Weber, Hank Browning and Harry McKemy won with 45 points. Jack Parke and Marilyn Cotter took second with a blind draw and a 44.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League 2-Man Combined Total format Denney McKay fired a 38 and won low gross with a blind draw. Mike Schug and Lars Brandt won net with a 69. In the Friday Open Twilight League Shamble Mike Niemi and Dennis Ferdig won low gross with a 35. Dale Durfee and Marc Myers were low net with a 29.
Hole in One: Congratulations to Chuck McGuffie for Ace on the 7th hole at Las Barrancas.
• Saturday, August 26th: Gila Ridge Golf Team Boosters Shamble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, September 9th: Hooters Charity Scramble for Bridget’s Gift and Breast Cancer Awareness at Mesa del Sol. Contact David at hootersyuma@restam.com.
• Saturday, September 30th: Yuma Foothills Rotary 8th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
