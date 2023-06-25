In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on June 13th Larry Garrett, Mardy Clark and Will Young won gross.
Manny and Quinton Martin shot a 6 under par 64 to win the Father’s Day Parent/Junior Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Chase and Sean Toomey were low net with a 59.
Mike Costello, Ron Gapp and Chuck McGuffie were the net winners. Johnny Chambell, Maribeth Evans, Toby Wilson and Marco Viloria were on the winning team. On the 20th Mardy Clark and Marco Viloria won gross. Ted Mittendorf and Hank Gray were the net winners. Carl Fritz, Cliff Couse, Ken Kingston and John Cullen were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol on June 13th Phyllis Mashburn, Ken Rose and Steve Etheridge won with a 34. Bob Phillips, Donna Morris, Donna Brown and Richard Fox were second at 35.
On the20th Bob Ewers, Donna Morris, Roger Olson and Evelyn Pribble won with a 34. Diana Bird, Ken Rose and Bob Lauer were second at 37.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol on June 12th Jerry Olson won with 7.27 points. Marilyn Cotter was second at 5.19 and Jack Parker third with 4.91 points. On June 19th Garry Sletten won with 8.52 points. Bob Lauer was second at 4.08 and Marilyn Cotter third with 2.63 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol on June 14th Dale Balmer took first with Dave Lloyd second and Harry McKemy third. On June June 21 Steve Parrish took first Hank Browning second and Ann Weber third.
In the Open Group at Mesa del Sol on June 16th in individual play the flight gross winners were Ernie Jimenez, Steve Parrish and Jack Parker. The flight net winners were Shannon Mason, Ray Throckmorton and Don Martin. ON the June 23 in a best 2 of 3 ball format Jerry Timm, Michael Celentano and Dale Balmer won in a scorecard playoff with a 10 under par 134. Tom McFarland, Carl Johnson and Hank Browning were second.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League on June 14th John and Zach Boehler won low gross with a 36.
Kris Sockwell and Todd Birney were low net. On June 21st Bob Ricker and Jim Allen won low gross with a 34. Mike Schug and Lars Brandt were low net.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open Twilight League on June 16th Mike Daily and Denney McKay won low gross with a 36. Mike Schug and Pat Riley were low net. On June 23rd Mike Daily and Denney McKay won low gross again improving to 35. Mary and Issac Oliva were low net.
• Hole in One: Martha Reaksecker scored an Ace on the 8th hole at Mesa del Sol. Wayne Winslow Aced the 5th hole at Mesa del Sol while playing with his grandson Landon. Marilyn Cotter scored her Ace on the 8th hole also at Mesa del Sol. Congratulations Martha, Wayne and Marilyn.
