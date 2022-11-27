In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Dorothy Gartner and Reta Boechler won gross. Linda McLaughlin and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. Loretta Schneider, Linda Murphy, Tammie Hagen and Linda Sather were on the winning team. In the Silver League Mark Stoner, Marco Viloria and Don Flint won gross. Larry Nicholson, Lauran Snyder and Leroy Rosen were the net winners. Charlie Bubar, Dan Moore, Jim Kerlee and Art McLaughlin were on the winning team.

In the Foothills Women’s League Ann Burton and Laurie Russell won gross. Marlyn Dennis and Corrine Bader were the net winners. Bobbi Bellusci, Julie Handrahan, Verna Ellis and Sheri Klassen were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Dan Sutherland and John Martin won gross. Pat Mathieu, Ted Mittendorf and Reid Dayton were the net winners. John Cullen, Butch Robideau, Ben Ruydal and Harold Savik were on the winning team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you