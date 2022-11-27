In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Dorothy Gartner and Reta Boechler won gross. Linda McLaughlin and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. Loretta Schneider, Linda Murphy, Tammie Hagen and Linda Sather were on the winning team. In the Silver League Mark Stoner, Marco Viloria and Don Flint won gross. Larry Nicholson, Lauran Snyder and Leroy Rosen were the net winners. Charlie Bubar, Dan Moore, Jim Kerlee and Art McLaughlin were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Ann Burton and Laurie Russell won gross. Marlyn Dennis and Corrine Bader were the net winners. Bobbi Bellusci, Julie Handrahan, Verna Ellis and Sheri Klassen were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Dan Sutherland and John Martin won gross. Pat Mathieu, Ted Mittendorf and Reid Dayton were the net winners. John Cullen, Butch Robideau, Ben Ruydal and Harold Savik were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Carol Franzen, Knute Hammer, Rick Parks and Steve Martin shot 71 for first place. Bud Hammond, Dianne Bailey, Keith Swearingen and Randy Stickles were second with a 73. Alma Heckel, Sonny Strickland, Steve Ethridge and Evelyn Pribble were third at 74.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Maurice Thom, Dale Balmer, George Alcorn and Tip Johnson won with a 59 points. Brian McCaffrey, Jack Parker, Bob Dickson and Ron Sawatzky were second at 58. Carl Johnson, Wayne Gunion, Joe Kapugia and Terry Matthews were third at 56.
In the Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Willy Peterson took first. Sherrie Rohloff was second and Sandy Lee third. Mike Mikkola and Brad Rohloff were the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association individual play flight gross winners were Bruce McKinney, Cam Cong, Dwayne Szmyrko and Michael Brick. Flight net winners Terry Matthews, Scott Rinn, Alan Young and Mike Bedoya.