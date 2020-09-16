The first Arizona Interscholastic Association athletic event in Yuma since the pandemic began in mid-March occurred Tuesday evening at Desert Hills Golf Course.
The boys and girls teams for Gila Ridge and Kofa battled in the 9-hole match on a beautiful afternoon.
Gila Ridge’s boys team beat Kofa 187-244, while the Hawks’ girls team won 217-307.
Leading the way for the Hawks’ girls team was Kylee Gerber with a round of 43.
Gerber, the 2019-20 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Girls Golfer of the Year, is the best returning player in town.
However, her score of 43 wasn’t quite the start she envisioned as she aims to build off her Top-20 finish at the 2019 AIA DII state tournament.
The pace of play (almost a three-hour round to complete the nine holes) contributed to Gerber’s lack of success Tuesday.
“It’s definitely a challenge adjusting back to school play where it can be a lot slower, which you have to accommodate to,” the senior golfer said. “It’s just a matter of getting used to that and being able to focus on my own shots instead of what everyone else is doing. That’s all I need to worry about on the course.”
Despite the 43, Gerber is pleased with her swing. She mentioned the most important thing is becoming more consistent throughout the duration of the round.
Emma Christensen, 53, Jaymi Baker, 59, and Ellie Palmer, 62, rounded out the Hawks’ top contributors.
Nicole Wolff, 76, Madysen Martinez, 76, Samantha Dahin, 77, and Elena Nunez 78, were the top scorers for Kofa.
John McMahen led the way for the boys Gila Ridge team with a low round of 40.
“(John) was one of our most consistent guys last year in the 42-44 range,” Gila Ridge boys coach James Kuzniak said. “He was off a little bit, but he knows how to minimize the damage and never lets it snowball. That’s a testament to the kind of player he is.”
Just a sophomore, McMahen showed the composure and ball-striking ability to be one of the best players in town this season.
Kuzniak was pleased with his team’s performance and understands the importance of his guys playing true to themselves.
“It’s not so much them against us, but us against the course,” he said.
Micha Nossaman, 45, Austin Whilborg, 51, and Nathaniel Golding, 51, were the remaining top scorers for Gila Ridge.
Kofa, on the other hand, had four of their five players participate in their first varsity level match Tuesday.
Three of the players are new to the team, while one makes the jump from junior varsity.
“Our No. 1 player, Craig Hochhmeimer, improved tremendously this offseason,” Kofa coach Ben Franz said. “That was so good to see him get into golf. He was previously focused on baseball over the last few years. Compared to last year in this same match, he lowered his score by 10 shots.”
Hochhmeimer led the way with a score of 49 for the Kings. Jentry Goforth, 59, Jose Ramirez, 68, and Issak Barnes, 68, rounded out the Kings’ top players.
Franz added his remaining players are still understanding the fundamentals and said it was a good start to the season.
“We know what we have to get better at,” Franz said. “We’re going to develop our practice plans where they can get better in those areas.”
