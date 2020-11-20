Top-seeded Yuma Catholic wanted to impose their will defensively Friday night and the Shamrocks did that, dominating from start to finish.
The defense harassed Bourgade Catholic the entire 48 minutes of the 49-0 win in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A Conference State Championship Play-In Game.
“(The defense) did exactly what we liked,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “I liked the intensity and the execution.”
Coming into the matchup, the Shamrocks knew the offensive tackles were the weakness of the Golden Eagles’ offense.
Defensive coordinator Jarred Lackey dialed up an effective game plan, bringing rushers off the edge and showing different looks pre-snap.
Taking advantage of the Golden Eagles weaknesses upfront were Austin Johnson, Lorenzo Duran and Zach Castaneda. The trio combined to harass the Bourgade Catholic constantly in the victory.
Johnson and Castaneda also teamed up to force a fumble in which Castaneda jumped on.
“Those guys getting to the quarterback made our lives in the secondary much easier,” senior defensive back Jonah Leon said. “We could rely on them tonight because they were swarming the football and playing with a high motor.”
The effort from the front-seven gave an opportunity for two-way star Mario Martinez to shine.
Not only is the junior an exceptional wideout, Martinez’s soft-hands translated over to defense where he recorded his first three-interception game since his freshman year while playing on junior varsity.
“That’s how (the front-seven) should play every night,” Martinez said. “All of our DBs should get picks when the guys up front do their jobs like they did tonight.”
The Shamrocks forced five turnovers in total (four interceptions and one fumble). However, none was more impressive than Leon’s one-handed leaping snag in the fourth quarter to cap off an impressive defensive performance.
YC’s ability to force turnovers sparked life into a Shamrock offense which struggled mightily the entire first half.
“We turned those turnovers into points offensively,” Leon said.
The first half wasn’t pretty for the Richard Stallworth led Shamrocks – outside of marching down for touchdowns on their first two possessions – due to laundry littering the field at Ricky Gwynn Stadium Friday night.
Big play after big play was called back. In total, the Shamrocks were called for 15 penalties, which led to the stagnant offensive performance.
“The rhythm we would get into, we would catch a ball and get a first down, then it’s called back,” Rhett Stallworth said. “What do you do? It’s kind of hard to call plays on 3rd-and-25. You have to try to stay ahead of the chains the best you can. It’s hard to do that with all the penalties.”
QB Stallworth noted the Shamrocks’ must eliminate those miscues in next Friday night’s game if YC wants any chance of advancing to the state semifinals.
When flags weren’t flying, the Shamrocks’ potent offense seemed unstoppable.
Stallworth’s throws were crisp early on and he delivered his best pass of the night on the game’s first touchdown. He connected with Austin Priest deep down field for a 36-yard touchdown.
From there, Stallworth would toss two more scores and called his own number in the second quarter to extend the lead. He finished 25-of-39 for 346 yards and four total touchdowns.
The sophomore QB – who made just his 8th career varsity start – showed maturity pre-snap and in the pocket despite being harassed and sacked a season-high five times.
“What I really like was he got back in the pocket when he was under a lot of heat,” Rhett Stallworth said. “He did a lot of check downs and made a lot of good reads...He’s learning the system.”
Identifying third or even fourth options Friday night helped Stallworth connect with running back Devon Black eight times through the air.
Black, who’s an excellent playmaker has been limited in this air-raid attack, made the most of his 15 combined touches. Whether it was via the shovel pass or quick dump offs, Black earned every yard.
“It’s exciting (when my number is called),” Black said. “When I see green (grass), it’s a track meet, I just take off...It feels great because I didn’t think I would be one of the main weapons with the arsenal Stallworth has.”
The junior tallied 171 total yards and three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving).
The Shamrocks’ offensive onslaught and 28-point third quarter began when YC recovered the ball on a trick-play on the opening kick of the second half.
From there, it was all YC.
Eight different Shamrocks caught a pass Friday night. Tevon Mellor hauled in five catches out of the backfield for 90 yards, while Priest had three catches for 58 yards and a score. Austin Rush contributed with three catches and a touchdown. Logan Rush had 35 receiving yards and a score.
Jarred Marquez added a rushing touchdown to cap off the shutout victory.
It’s unknown who the top-seeded Shamrocks will host next Friday. The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s bracket release will be revealed tomorrow morning before 11 a.m.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.