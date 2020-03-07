San Luis’ Iann Topete wasn’t on many team’s radars entering the 2019-2020 season. And rightfully so, as the striker/midfielder only registered five goals and two assists his junior year.
But it was the offseason message from his father and coaches that allowed Topete to blossom into the area’s best goal scorer.
“I was doing the jobs of others,” Topete said in regard to his junior season. “My focus, then, wasn’t on scoring goals. My focus was just playing the ball, but this year my main focus was on the net.”
With Topete’s focus centered around net, it was a nightmare scenario for opposing defenses, as the senior delivered 21 goals — which ranked third amongst all of 6A boys soccer — and 45 points for San Luis.
His incredible scoring efforts led San Luis to state for the 17th consecutive year and earned him the 2019-2020 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“It was like a dream come true,” Topete said of seeing the announcement. “I wanted to achieve this. I wanted to be the player of the region mostly because of all the hard work I’ve been through and to represent my community.”
Topete may have been recognized the most this season because of his talents on the field, but coach Jesus Rojas said the biggest leap of improvement he observed from Topete is when he joined San Luis’ student council this past year.
Topete went to a leadership conference in Phoenix at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season and that’s where the switch flipped for him. Topete immediately got involved with the student council which helped him develop inside the classroom and raise his grade point average by a full letter grade.
His commitment and dedication to leadership and service went beyond the classroom as he volunteered in extra curricular activities and that’s where Rojas saw the most growth from Topete, especially on the pitch.
“You could see the difference,” Rojas said. “He gained a ton of confidence within himself and for his teammates. I think that helped a lot this season.”
His maturity and growth outside of soccer transitioned into Topete grooming into a better player on the field. He understood how to be patient, especially around the net.
“I realized it when I only had two goals through the first five games, which isn’t bad, but it wasn’t the best for me,” Topete said. “I had to change my approach and mind while playing and that helped me a lot.”
San Luis was below .500 (2-3) after its first five AIA games, but once Topete began finding the back of the net at a high rate, the Sidewinders rattled off seven straight victories to claim the 6A Desert Southwest region title and 6A’s No. 9 seed before falling to No. 8 Alhambra in the first round of the 6A state tournament.
Topete scored in each of the Sidewinders’ final eight games, a stretch that included four multi-goal performances in a row.
Rojas said Topete will be remembered for his leadership qualities and scoring abilities and certainly knows he faces a tough task of having to replace one of the area’s top scorers.