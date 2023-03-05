GiGi Garcia belts walk-off homer to help Lady Matadors sweep Gauchos

YUMA – GiGi Gracia smacked a walk-off home run in the eighth inning in game two to help Arizona Western Softball (8-16, 7-5) sweep Glendale (2-17, 2-12) 6-5 and 6-4 on Saturday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.

