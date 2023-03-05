GiGi Garcia belts walk-off homer to help Lady Matadors sweep Gauchos
YUMA – GiGi Gracia smacked a walk-off home run in the eighth inning in game two to help Arizona Western Softball (8-16, 7-5) sweep Glendale (2-17, 2-12) 6-5 and 6-4 on Saturday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.
The Lady Matadors scored five unanswered runs to come from four runs down to beat the Gauchos in the opener.
Arizona Western trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before the Lady Matadors sent eight batters to the plate, scoring five runs to take a 6-5 lead. Jessie Garcia drove the first run with a single before Mollei Forbes knocked in a pair with a double. Emily Gamboa drove in the tying run with a double and MacKenzie Barney drove in the go-ahead run with a single.
Forbes went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in while Desiree Moran doubled and walked, scoring a run in the win.
Jessie Garcia earned the win in the circle while Summer Simpson tossed a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save.
The Lady Matadors came from behind in game two to complete the doubleheader sweep on a two-run home run from GiGi Garcia in the eighth inning.
After both teams scored in the first inning, Glendale scored three runs over the next four innings to take a 4-2 lead. The Lady Matadors tied the game on a Tinley Schmidgall two-run double in the fifth inning.
GiGi Garcia hammered her ninth home run of the season in the eighth inning, a two-run shot, to give the Lady Matadors the 6-4 win. Emily Gamboa picked up the win in relief, striking out five batters without allowing a run.
AWC Sports Information Director