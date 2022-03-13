YUMA, AZ – The No. 9 ranked Arizona Western Matadors (23, 13-1) swept a doubleheader with Scottsdale (16-8, 7-8) 12-3 and 5-1 on Saturday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.
Juan Gil Franco settled down after allowing two runs in the first inning to work five strong innings, allowing just three runs on six hits while striking out six as the Matadors scored 12 of the last 13 runs in the game to win game one 12-3.
Noah Marcelo opened the bottom of the first inning by ripping his team-leading 11th double of the season down the left-field line before coming home to score on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Matadors sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth inning, scoring three runs to grab a 4-2 lead highlighted by a Noah Roberts’ two-run single.
Scottsdale trimmed the Matadors’ lead down to 4-3 in the fifth inning, scoring a run on a two-out single. Scottsdale scored all three runs in the game with two outs.
Arizona Western got the bats going once again in the bottom half of the fifth, batting nine times and scoring five runs thanks to an RBI single from Ben Fiernzi along with a Scottsdale error, a Reece Longstaff single, and a Marcelo double to push the lead to 9-3.
Navarro notched his second double of the game in the sixth inning, sending a ball off the fence in right to score Max Weller from third to extend the lead to 10-3. The Matadors would add two more runs in the sixth inning on a Fiernzi single.
Fiernzi drove in three of the Matadors’ 12 runs, finishing game one 2-for-2 while Navarro went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in the win.
Matadors’ starting pitcher Jack Waters retired the first 15 batters he faced, throwing seven scoreless innings as the Matadors held Scottsdale to just one run on three hits in a 5-1 win.
After the Matadors were turned away at the plate in the second inning, Max Weller opened the scoring in the third, driving a triple off the fence in left-center to score Longstaff, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead.
Scottsdale appeared to tie the game in the sixth on a fly out to right but the runner at third base left early, negating the run and keeping the Matadors in front 1-0.
Arizona Western added to their lead in the bottom half of the inning as Fabian belted a ball off the fence beneath the scoreboard in left to score Weller, upping the lead to 2-0.
The Fighting Artichokes didn’t pick up a hit until the seventh inning when they put the lead-off man on with a single through the right side. Waters would get the next three batters to strand the runner at third base.
Dylan Edmands added an insurance run in the seventh inning with an infield single that scored Longstaff from third to extend the lead to 3-0.
Scottsdale got on the board in the eighth inning but Cooper Webb was able to limit the damage, keeping the Matadors in front at 3-1. Longstaff would extend the Matadors’ lead to 5-1 with a two-out two-run single in the eighth inning.
Longstaff finished the game with two hits in three at-bats and drove in three runs in the win while Rede and Edmands each went 1-for-3.
The Matadors hit the road on Tuesday, heading the Prescott for a doubleheader at Yavapai beginning at noon at Roughrider Park.