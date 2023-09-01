On a hot, but breezy Thursday afternoon at Desert Hills Golf Course, the Gila Ridge boys and Kofa girls came out victorious.
The Hawks won with a score of 180 to Kofa’s 199 in boys play, while the Kings won 224 to the Hawks 249 for the girls.
Gila Ridge sophomore Trent Karvoski took the individual win with a 39, while fellow Hawk junior Aeden Hudson took second with a 45.
“Trent was in control again from the start,” Gila Ridge coach James Kuzniak said. “He made a bogey on the last hole which kept him from scoring (lower), but he had a strong round and Aeden Hudson has continued with his consistency and limiting his mistakes.”
Kofa senior Josh Buelna was the highest-placing Kofa King, leading the team for the second week in a row, this time scoring a 46. Freshman Devyn Chavez was a stroke behind him, logging a 47, good enough for a tie for fourth with Gila Ridge senior Nathaniel Golding.
For the girls, St. John Paul II junior Kaitlyn Helm dominated the competition, winning individual play with a 37. However, the Lions did not have enough players to field a team score, leaving the local schools the only ones competing as teams.
Kofa junior Charlize Anaya finished second, the highest-placing Kofa King on the day with a 52. Freshman Jaqueline Smith placed third with a 55 and junior Mikaela Garcia fourth with a 56. Gila Ridge senior Ellie Palmer finished the highest amongst the Hawks on the course, scoring a 57.
The Gila Ridge boys and girls play again next Thursday, with the boys facing Cibola and San Luis and the girls facing Cibola at Mesa del Sol.
The Kofa boys Canyon View and Desert Edge at Palm Valley Golf Club next Tuesday, while the girls face Somerton and Yuma at Desert Hills on Sept. 11.
VOLLEYBALL
Antelope wins season opener
The Antelope Lady Rams won their opening match of the season against Bagdad at home on Thursday in five sets, beating the Sultans 3-2 (17-25, 25-16, 14-25, 25-23, 15-12).
The only region opponent to beat Antelope last season, the Lady Rams made sure that their season wasn’t going to start off on a losing note.
“They came to make a statement,” head coach Rhona Taylor said. “These girls have been giving 100 percent in practice and tonight it paid off.”
Marissa Jimenez had 14 aces and eight kills, while McKenzie Praegar had 13 digs.
Antelope hosts Mountainside on Tuesday.
