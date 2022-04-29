In boys tennis Friday, a pair of local doubles teams were eliminated in the opening round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I State Tournament in Scottsdale.
Andrew Tams and Jacob Takesuye of Gila Ridge were beaten in straight sets by George Badulescu and Anshul Verma of Hamilton, 1-6, 1-6. Meanwhile, the Cibola tandem of Matthew Davis and Diego Servin were also beaten in straight sets 4-6, 1-6 by Dallin Welch and Gabe Taylor of Perry.
Also on Friday, Murphy Lyons of Millennium advanced past Derick Aguirre of San Luis by way of default in the first round of the state singles division.
On the girls side, Lilly Moreland of Gila Ridge won by way of default over first round opponent Ava Bray of Highland. Later that day, she took on Sydney Schnell of Desert Vista and eventually lost in the second round 1-6, 0-6.
PREP SOFTBALL STATE SCHEDULE
In the 6A state championship bracket, the fifth-seed Cibola Raiders will host No. 12 seed Sandra Day O'Connor Saturday morning at 11 a.m. In the 5A bracket, No. 14 seed Gila Ridge will travel to No. 3 seed Catalina Foothills in a round 1B contest also at 11. In 3A competition, No. 24 seed Yuma Catholic will visit No. 9 Eastmark in a conference play-in game at 10 a.m Saturday.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, May 4, No. 15 Antelope Union will travel to No. 2 seed Superior Junior/Senior at 4 p.m. in the 1A state bracket.
PREP BASEBALL STATE SCHEDULE
No. 16 San Luis will travel to top seed Hamilton in the 6A state bracket. Start time for that ballgame is slated for 11 a.m.