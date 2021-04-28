The Lady Hawks are on a seven game winning streak and their offense is a big reason why. Gila Ridge (11-4) has outscored its opposition 89 to 23 during the current run. Yuma High (0-13) was the Hawks latest victim in a four inning affair that ended 24-0.
The Hawks’ offense collected eleven hits on the day and showed great discipline at the plate as they racked up an impressive sixteen walks. With all the baserunners the Lady Hawks took full advantage to drive those runs in. Sophomore Kenzie Nakasawa reached base during every one of her five at-bats with two hits and three walks. She also scored three runs, drove in three, and stole a base.
Freshman Klarissa Radar was in the pitcher’s circle for Gila Ridge and she struck out six while giving up two hits and walking one for the four-inning complete game shutout.
The Hawks currently sit thirteenth in the AIA 5A standings with three games remaining on their regular-season schedule.