Offensive turnovers continue to plague the 2021 Gila Ridge Hawks’ football program.
And the inability to limit miscues haunted Gila Ridge in the 34-14 loss to Greenway Friday night.
After digging themselves into a two-score deficit, back-to-back pick-sixes were thrown by two different Hawks quarterbacks.
“Obviously, the results aren’t what we want as a team,” Gila Ridge head coach Jessica Slaughter said. “But the team that came out to play this game was a completely different team than we were last week. Everyone came out ready to go. Outside of those big mistakes, they all played hard. They never quit and nobody put their heads down.”
Gila Ridge’s offense and special teams units gifted Greenway with 21 points in the loss. Despite the flurry of mistakes, Slaughter believes her defense had a good night.
“They balled out,” she said. “The defense played the best they’ve played all year. Just tackling everywhere and the kids did their job.”
Offensively, senior wide receiver Johnathan Noriega hauled in two touchdown receptions from quarterback Brock Rogers. Noriega’s scoring plays were eight and 65-yards.
Gila Ridge is now 1-6 on the year, but Slaughter believes her team will come out with the same intensity next week against a 2-5 Peoria club.
“Honestly, just talking to them after the game, I don’t think it’s going to be an issue,” Slaughter said. “They’re ready to go and they understand that the talk back to the bus was, ‘we made mistakes but we’re better than this.”
