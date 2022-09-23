IMPERIAL, Calif. – After outscoring its first two opponents of the 2022 season 60-13, Gila Ridge High School’s varsity football team managed only one touchdown here Thursday night in an 18-8 non-region loss to Imperial High School.
Gila Ridge had opened the season with a 2-0 record.
Imperial entered Thursday’s game with a 3-1 record.
The Hawks’ next opponent is another Imperial Valley team, Brawley. Gila Ridge will host the Wildcats on Sept. 30 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
No further details of Thursday’s game were made available.
Hawks outlast Sidewinders
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity volleyball team needed five sets but still managed to defeat San Luis High School in a 6A Desert Southwest showdown Thursday night at Gila Ridge, 20-25, 29-31, 25-11, 25-12, 15-9.
The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Hawks who are now 3-8 (AIA) overall.
San Luis is now 5-6 (AIA) overall.
It was the Desert Southwest Region opener for both teams.
No further details were made available.
Kofa High School’s varsity volleyball team lost its eighth straight game of the season Thursday night, dropping a 3-1 decision to visiting Glendale High School inside Dr. Ernest F. Rillos Gym.
The Kings won the opening set 25-17 then lost three straight, 20-25, 25-17 and 26-28.
Leeza Jones had four kills for the Kings and Dyannah Torres had 15 digs and five aces while serving.
Deep Hawks boys golf team wins four-way match
Golf coaches are beginning to envy James Kuzniak.
The Gila Ridge High School boys varsity coach is experiencing a dilemma many coaches just dream about – so many good players he can’t decide who to use in match scoring.
Take Thursday for example. His top four players in a four-way battle at Desert Hills Municipal Golf Course, were separated by six strokes.
Overall, his two best finishers, senior John McMahen and freshman Trent Karvoski, each carded 39s to share medalist honors, and each of his eight players finished under 48.
The Hawks won the match with a 164, followed by Kofa High School at 213, Goodyear-Desert Edge High School at 215 and San Luis High School at 232.
“Once again John and Trent went head to head in this match up and they both shot 39s,” said Kuzniak.
“This was the first time for us as a team playing at Desert Hills and the guys responded really well. Jack Sternitzki was right with (McMahen and Karvoski) until his final two holes but he had a very solid 41.
“The competition for varsity spots is really getting competitive. My number six shot a 44 as an extra in the match. One through eight on our roster were all under 48 today so overall I’m very pleased with our team.”
Following McMahen, Karvoski and Sternitzke in the team scoring was Keaton Young with a 45. The four led the leaderboard.
“Gila Ridge dominated the leaderboard having four of the top five finishers,” said Kofa Coach Ben Franz. “McMahen and Karvoski tied for the win. It was a battle back and forth all day between the two of them, so it was fitting they ended in a tie.”
For Kofa, Edgar Rodriguez led the Kings with a 49. He was followed by Eddie Smith (51), Jose Ramirez (55) and Mateo Heras (58).
For San Luis Vladimir Gurrola finished with a 47 and Ernesto Ochoa had a 58.
Desert Edge’s top player was Gabriel Lynch with a 49.