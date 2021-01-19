Three Gila Ridge High School programs were victorious on Tuesday night in their first games of the 2021 winter season.
However, the lone team traveling on the road came home with a win. The Hawks’ girls soccer team defeated Lake Havasu 2-1.
Danika Haxton led the way scoring both of the Hawks’ two goals. Kourtney Celaya and Annalyce Romero each recorded an assist in the win.
The Hawks will hit the road again next Tuesday as they travel to Sunrise Mountain.
Liberty 6, Cibola 3
The Raiders were able to find the back of the next three times on Tuesday night, but Liberty’s offense was too much to handle in the season opener.
Cibola’s Lizbeth Rubio, Sydney West and Jada Barnett each recorded a goal in the loss.
Hamilton 14, San Luis 0
San Luis traveled to the 2020 6A’s state runner-up Tuesday night to begin their season. However, for the first time since 2018, the Sidewinders lost their season opener.
Boys soccer
ALA-Gilbert North 5, YC 1
In a rematch from last year’s state playoffs game, ALA-Gilbert North defeated Yuma Catholic 5-1.
It’s the second straight season opener the Shamrocks have dropped.
Lake Havasu 5, Gila Ridge 0
For the third straight year, the Hawks found themselves losing a season opener.
After beating Lake Havasu 5-0 in 2020, the Knights got revenge Tuesday night.
Cancelations
According to Yuma Union High School District, Yuma High’s boys and girls basketball games Tuesday against Dysart were canceled and tentatively rescheduled until Feb. 13 (Dysart canceled)
Yuma High’s boys soccer was also canceled due to limited number of available players which wasn’t COVID related.