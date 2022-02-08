Gila Ridge High School’s girls basketball team rolled to its third win in a row, and oddly enough, it’s second straight win over Glendale-Raymond S. Kellis High School during a late Monday afternoon matchup at Gila Ridge.
The Hawks won going away, 44-27.
On Friday night Gila Ridge beat the same Kellis team on the road in Glendale, 32-22. Monday’s game was a makeup game from a cancellation earlier in the season.
“I am more than proud of these girls and to see how much growth they have done in just these two years of me coaching at Gila Ridge is great to see,” said Hawks Coach Lindsay Martin.
“This may be a young team, but they don’t let that stop them. I’m proud to be called their coach.”
Monday’s win puts the Hawks in the hunt for a post-season playoff berth with one game remaining in the regular season, tonight’s contest against Glendale-Apollo, also at home.
“We’re hoping to find a spot in the playoffs,” said Martin, whose team is now 10-7 overall, and 4-5 in 5A Northwest Region play.
Senior Felicity DeCorse, sophomore Holly Binder and freshman Kayla McCarrell fueled Monday’s win, scoring 12, 11 and 10 points respectively.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Imperial 69, Kofa 49
IMPERIAL, Calif. – Kofa High School’s boys basketball team closed out the 2021-22 regular season on a low note here Monday night, dropping a 69-49 decision to host Imperial.
“We dug ourselves too deep of a hole in the first half and we were never able to climb our way out of it,” said Kofa Coach Jeff Frazine.
“We played tough, aggressive defense in the second half, but to Imperial’s credit, they were able to make contested shots.”
Freddy Carbajal led the Kofa effort, scoring 16 points. Joaquin Anaya had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Adrian Martinez added seven points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists.
The Kings finished the season 5-11 overall and 2-3 in the 6A Desert Southwest Region.