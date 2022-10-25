TUCSON – Gila Ridge High School’s Emma Martinez short a 98 to finish 54th here Tuesday in the 2022 Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I Girls State Championship Tournament on the Omni Tucson National, Catalina Course.
Martinez, a senior, shot a 107 on Monday, the first day of the tournament.
“She had a stronger day the second day,” said Gila Ridge girls golf Coach Travis Bogart.
“ I’m so proud of Emma for her dedication over the last four years. She’s been a great leader in our program. We will miss her positive attitude and wish her all the best in the future.”
Martinez was the only golfer in the Yuma Union High School District – girls or boys – to qualify for the state tournament. Also, no YUHSD teams qualified.
“We didn’t qualify,” said Gila Ridge boys golf Coach James Kuzniak matter of factly, after watching his team win every match but one during the season.
The Hawks’ boys, and girls won their respective YUHSD championships on Oct. 13. The boys were led by senior John McMahen and freshman Trent Karvoski, who was the medallist. The girls were led by Martinez, who was the medalist.
“They missed the cut,” said Kuzniak, referring to McMahen and Karvoski. “I don’t know. It’s just one of those things that’s out of our control.”