After two seasons as head coach for the Gila Ridge football team, John Ellegood will be taking a new role across town.

On Wednesday night, the Yuma Union High School District governing board approved Ellegood to be the new assistant principal at Yuma High School.

Ellegood compiled a 16-2 record during his time at the helm of the Hawks’ program and led the school to its first state semifinals appearance in 2019.

The Hawks finished 5-0 in Ellegood’s final season, beating the YUHSD-only scheduled opponents by 38.2 points per game.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the night.

Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you