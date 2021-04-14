After two seasons as head coach for the Gila Ridge football team, John Ellegood will be taking a new role across town.
On Wednesday night, the Yuma Union High School District governing board approved Ellegood to be the new assistant principal at Yuma High School.
Ellegood compiled a 16-2 record during his time at the helm of the Hawks’ program and led the school to its first state semifinals appearance in 2019.
The Hawks finished 5-0 in Ellegood’s final season, beating the YUHSD-only scheduled opponents by 38.2 points per game.
