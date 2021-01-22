Gila Ridge’s relentless pursuit to compete in its new 5A conference is credited to the Hawks’ work ethic.
Coming off a third game in four days and on a back-to-back, Gila Ridge (3-0 AIA) fended off Apollo (0-2) Friday night 64-60 at home in boy’s basketball.
“These guys are gym rats,” Gila Ridge coach Joe Daily said. “They eat, sleep and breathe basketball. Despite things getting shut down over the past year, these kids never stopped.”
A winning brand of basketball built on unselfishness and toughness was on full display against Apollo.
Players made the extra pass and fought for difficult rebounds to extend possessions – none bigger than Jordan Stevens’ putback lay-in to give Gila Ridge a 60-57 lead with 2:15 remaining.
Stevens, who finished with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds, is arguably the most fluid scorer locally inside the arc. Despite being just 6-foot-3, Stevens’ aggression separates him in the low post.
“Jordan’s just a bulldozer,” Daily said. “He’s awesome. His bread and butter is always around the hoop and that’s what he’s best at...When he’s so strong and fluid underneath, we have to go his route.”
Jamison Kay finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in the win and hit a timely 3-pointer later in the second half.
Facing a fast, athletic Apollo team, Daily never questioned his players’ ability to run up and down the floor Thursday, despite playing over 90 minutes of basketball this week.
“These guys just get after it,” he said. “It’s something you can’t coach. That’s what makes this group so special.”
Gila Ridge did find itself in a hole at halftime, trailing Apollo 36-32.
Led by Joshon Person’s team-high 22 points, Apollo attacked the lane and found the open shooters in the Hawks’ zone defense. Apollo was able to knock down six 3-pointers on the night.
“They shot the ball much better than we thought they would,” Daily said. “Their athleticism was just superb...We knew they were athletic and we need to get better at moving our feet and rotating and that’s one of our weaknesses.”
However, Daily’s team went back to their style of basketball offensively of distributing the basketball at a high-level and shot the ball efficiently during the second half to get the victory.
Thursday’s win helped the Hawks surpass a .500 winning percentage for the first time in program history, with a mark of 171-170 in 12 seasons.
The leap from 4A to 5A was sure to be challenging, but the Hawks already proven able to hang with the big boys.
“For our confidence, it’s a big boost, “Daily said. “We know we have a tough stretch ahead. We have a quality team. We just need to go and compete and sneak out some wins.”
