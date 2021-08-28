If you’re a fan of Gila Ridge or Kofa, reschedule your Friday night plans.
According to the Yuma Union High School District, the Sept. 3 game between the Hawks and Kings has been postponed due to a presumed positive COVID case amongst a Gila Ridge Varsity level individual.
“We found out today,” YUHSD chief of communications Eric Patton said. “The last date of known exposure to the individual was on Tuesday for Gila Ridge.”
Patton mentioned the AIA’s Section I Article 8 states “it affects the team, even if it is a presumed positive and not (it being) exactly a positive test”.
Despite the assumption of COVID, YUHSD confirmed the individual hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19 yet.
“If they’re presumed positive, or positive, it’s the same,” Patton said regarding the status of the rest of the team.
However, the individuals may attend school, while not being able to participate with the team.
And whether or not the individual test negative, the status of the Gila Ridge football team remains uncertain.
“That’s a good question,” Patton said on the possibility of a negative allowing play to resume. “It could bring them back a little sooner, but due to the COVID-like symptoms...I think there’s a window in which they still would have to go through a ‘retturn to play’ protocol.”
Kofa and Gila Ridge don’t have common open weekends, putting the rescheduled game in jeopardy.