On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 14 seed Gila Ridge Hawks opened up Division 1 team state tournament play with a first-round matchup at Desert Mountain. Heading into the contest, Desert Mountain occupied the third seed in a field of 16 teams.
As it turned out, the Hawks were on the wrong side of a 5-0 final score. No Gila Ridge player recorded a set victory in any of the day's matches against the Wolves. With the Hawks now eliminated, Desert Mountain will host sixth-seeded Mountain Ridge in the next round on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
While Gila Ridge does not have any competitors in the state singles tournament, senior Jacob Takesuye and sophomore Adam Tams will be playing in the state doubles event. They are scheduled to play a first-round match against George Badulescu and Anshul Verma of Hamilton. That contest will take place Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Scottsdale Ranch Park and Tennis Center.