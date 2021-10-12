The Arizona Interscholastic Association released the initial placements for the 2022-24 athletic seasons Tuesday. The AIA unveils the two-year block conference alignment every two years.
But the new conference placement is for every sport except for football. Football is its own entity and will be released Dec. 15.
Six of the seven local programs aren’t moving conferences.
Antelope (1A) and San Pasqual (1A), while Yuma Catholic (3A), Yuma High (4A), Kofa (5A), Cibola (6A) and San Luis (6A) will all remain in their respective conferences.
The only curveball is Gila Ridge leaving 5A to join 6A. Meaning the Hawks will have gone from 4A to 5A and eventually 6A in the last three realignment periods – which is deserved with Gila Ridge now having an enrollment of 2,263.
Now, each school has the opportunity to appeal by Oct. 19 – and in this instance Gila Ridge will most likely request staying in 5A. Athletically, the Hawks would be contending against the top programs in the state – which is a daunting task for any program.
Here’s the timeline for the AIA realignment:
Oct. 19: Deadline for member schools to appeal conference placement
Oct. 21-25: Conference committees meet to review appeals and set regions
Oct. 25: Updated conference, region, division and section placements posted online
Nov. 1: Deadline for member schools to appeal conference committee decision on conferment placement to the AIA Executive Board and to appeal region placement
Nov. 3-5: Conference committees meet to review region appeals
No. 9: Deadline for member schools to appeal the conference committee decision on region, division and section placement to the AIA Executive Board
Nov. 15: AIA Executive Board meeting to review appeals heard by the board and conference and regions will be finalized
Nov. 16: Final conference and region placements posted.
Gila Ridge and Yuma High are likely to appeal their conference alignment.
On Dec. 15, the initial football conferences will be posted online by 4 p.m.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.